Mel Gibson, Kate Bosworth to Star in Action Movie ‘Force of Nature’

Mel Gibson and Kate Bosworth have signed on to star in the action movie “Force of Nature” with Michael Polish directing.

Producers are Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films CEOs Randall Emmett and George Furla with Luillo Ruiz. Tim Sullivan and Alex Eckert are exec producing. Christian Mercuri’s Bluebox International will begin selling international rights at the Cannes Film Festival, which opens May 14.

Cory Miller wrote the script, which centers on a retired detective who must protect residents of a building that’s being evacuated during a hurricane evacuation while criminals attempt to pull off a robbery there. Production is set to begin July 19 in Puerto Rico.

It’s the second Gibson project available at Cannes, following Wednesday’s announcement that he will play Santa Claus in the independent action-comedy feature “Fatman.” That film will be directed by the team of Ian and Eshom Nelms from their own script.

Gibson was last seen in “Daddy’s Home 2” and “Dragged Across Concrete.” He received a best director Academy Award nomination in 2017 for “Hacksaw Ridge.”

Bosworth starred in the National Geographic miniseries “The Long Road Home.” She is starring in the upcoming science fiction series “The I-Land,” set to premiere on Netflix. Polish’s directing credits include “The Astronaut Farmer” and “Big Sur.”

Gibson is represented by CAA. Bosworth is repped by CAA and Management 360. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.