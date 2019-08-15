Hiking Adventure ‘The Trail’ Gets Movie Treatment at Imagine (EXCLUSIVE)

Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine is teaming with Scholastic Entertainment for a feature adaptation of Meika Hashimoto’s adventure novel “The Trail.”

The movie project is being developed through the eight-month-old Imagine Kids+Family division. Quinn Emmett will write the script.

Imagine Kids+Family president Stephanie Sperber, Scholastic Entertainment president Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman will serve as producers. Katie Donahoe and Will Davis will serve as creative executives on the project for Imagine.

“The Trail” follows a 12-year-old reeling from the loss of his best friend who decides to finish their bucket list without his family’s knowledge. That includes hiking the last 400 miles of the Appalachian Trail through Maine, one of its most challenging legs, where he learns how to survive, dodging bears and outrunning hunger, while finding a community of like-minded hikers.

“The Trail came up as a book that perfectly fit the kind of story-telling Imagine Kids+Family wanted to do and, when I read it in a night, I knew I wanted to see it as a film,” Sperber said. “This is a thrilling adventure story grounded in an intensely personal journey and is a perfect fit for Imagine.”

Imagine Kids+Family was started in January by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment and recently announced its first series to be greenlit, with Nickelodeon and a partnership with James Patterson’s kids division Jimmy Books. It’s also developing “Life for Kids” as an animated series and an adaptation of Lindsay Leavitt’s romantic comedy novel “Going Vintage.”

Recent Imagine movies include “The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years,” “The Spy Who Dumped Me” and the documentary “Pavarotti.” Howard is in production on “Hillbilly Elegy” for Netflix with Amy Adams and Glenn Close starring.