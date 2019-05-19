×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Submissions Now Welcome for Third ‘Meet the Press’ Film Festival

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
MEET THE PRESS -- Pictured: (l-r) -- Moderator Chuck Todd appears on "Meet the Press" in Washington, D.C., Sunday, July 30, 2017. (Photo by: William B. Plowman/NBC)
CREDIT: William B. Plowman /NBC

Chuck Todd’s quest to bring “Meet the Press” to the movies continues.

The third annual Meet the Press Film Festival, held in collaboration with the American Film Institute, will take place on October 6 and 7 in Washington, D.C., and remains a haven for issue-focused documentary shorts. Todd believes the event serves a critical mission: making NBC News’ long-running Sunday program more relevant to a rising generation of video streamers.

“When I took over ‘Meet the Press,’ one thing was crystal clear to me It can’t just be a Sunday show any more,” says Todd in an interview, particularly as younger news aficionados are gravitating to new forms of content. During his tenure, “Meet the Press” has expanded to encompass a podcast as well as a weekday program on MSNBC.  “I’m obsessed with figuring out how to get ‘Meet the Press’ to more people, rather than bringing more people to ‘Meet the Press,’” Todd adds.

Related

With younger consumers gravitating toward streaming video, the allure of documentary programming has increased. “For news entities, the kind of natural place to be headed is visual storytelling,” says Michael Lumpkin, AFI’s director of festivals, in an interview. “Short documentaries kind of fit very well into the world of journalism and storytelling, but also fit well with how media is being consumed – more and more online and streamed and on mobile devices. The short format leads itself to the weay everyone is consuming media.”

Short-form documentary programs have begun to surface in interesting places. The New York Times, for example, took part in a series of looks at its newsgathering, which was broadcast on Showtime. A new program that does much the same is slated to air on FX. And TV’s most-watched daypart, broadcast-network primetime, has begun to fill with a greater amount of one-hour specials, including CBS News’ recent look at Gayle King’s interview with musician R. Kelly or a coming ABC News hour focused on the actress Farah Fawcett.

Submissions for the Meet the Press Film Festival are being accepted at NBCNews.com/mtpfilm. Films should be 40 minutes or less, have been completed in the last 12 months, produced primarily in the United States and should be in English or subtitled in English. In the past, film topics have included politics, policy, social and criminal justice, race and equality, gender, voting rights, technology, the debate over gun control, and immigration, among others.

Submissions to the festival have increased since its inception, says Todd, who notes technology has lowered the barriers to entry. A documentary “allows us to delve into topcis differently, whether it’s on opioids or immigration,” he says, “It gives us a different way of looking at things without being trapped in a polarized conversation.”

Meet the Press started its festival with AFI in August of 2017, and it has since that time  featured world premieres from Netflix, HBO, and others. Past festival films produced by The New York Times Op-Docs, the Reuters Foundation and the Guardian have earned Oscar and Emmy  nominations. Last year’s festival featured 23 short-length documentaries from filmmakers all across the country.

Todd predicts TV-news divisions might take the trend to a natural extension: scripted programming based on historical research. “I’m not saying NBC is going there and I don’t want to be speaking for NBC,” he notes, but he sees the value of series like HBO’s “Chernobyl,” and thinks a similar project could be worth tackling. “You want to inform people better. You want to better educate them, but you don’t have to make them do it on your terms. Do it on their terms.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Film

  • MEET THE PRESS -- Pictured: (l-r)

    Submissions Now Welcome for Third 'Meet the Press' Film Festival

    Chuck Todd’s quest to bring “Meet the Press” to the movies continues. The third annual Meet the Press Film Festival, held in collaboration with the American Film Institute, will take place on October 6 and 7 in Washington, D.C., and remains a haven for issue-focused documentary shorts. Todd believes the event serves a critical mission: [...]

  • Challenges Still Keep Content From Traveling

    Cannes: Challenges Still Keep Content From Traveling to and From China

    Challenges still remain when it comes to buying, distributing and producing content that can travel between China and the West, attendees of a panel organized by the Shanghai Intl. Film Festival on the sidelines of Cannes said. Cai Gongming, president of Road Pictures, has hit box office gold in China with Cannes art-house titles such [...]

  • 180423_A24_Day_03B_0897.jpg

    Cannes Film Review: Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe in 'The Lighthouse'

    “The Lighthouse,” the second feature directed by Robert Eggers (“The Witch”), is a gripping and turbulent drama that draws on a number of influences, though it merges them into its own fluky gothic historical ominoso art-thriller thing. Set in the 1890s, and suffused with foghorns and epic gusts of wind, as well as a powerfully [...]

  • Cannes: Diao Yinan Explains His Artistic

    Diao Yinan on Cannes Pic 'Wild Goose Lake': 'I Try to Portray the Opposite of a Utopia'

    In competition in Cannes with “Wild Goose Lake,” director Diao Yinan explained Sunday why he’s fascinated by dark crime thrillers – and why his new film features dialogue in China’s Wuhan dialect. “Such thrillers are not only an exercise in style; they’re also full of dramatic tension, and when you combine style with dramatic tension, [...]

  • CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 18:

    Cannes: Robert Pattinson, Shailene Woodley Attend Starry Vanity Fair Party

    It’s true what they say about Batman being a loner. On Saturday night, Robert Pattinson made his first public appearance since being cast as the new Dark Knight at this year’s Vanity Fair Party at the Cannes Film Festival. But while all the other A-list guests mingled and worked the crowd at the restaurant of [...]

  • 180423_A24_Day_03B_0897.jpg

    Robert Pattinson: 'The Lighthouse' Rehearsal Was a 'Pressure Cooker'

    Rehearsal for director Robert Eggers’ “The Lighthouse” wasn’t as long as Robert Pattinson remembers. “I’ve never rehearsed like I rehearsed with Robert before,” Pattinson said at the first screening of the period thriller on Sunday morning. “We rehearsed for what, three weeks?” Actually, no — it was only one week! Related AFI, Will and Jada [...]

  • FilmSharks Scores Global Sales, Remake Rights

    FilmSharks Scores Intl. Sales-Remake Rights for Fernando Spiner’s ‘Immortal’

    Guido Rud’s Buenos Aires-based FilmSharks International has acquired global sales and remake rights to renowned Latin American genre director Fernando Spiner’s latest feature “Immortal,” which participated in this year’s Blood Window Showcase at the Cannes Film Market. Included in the deal, FilmSharks also picked up Spiner’s sci-fi catalog which includes “Sleepwalker” and “Adiós querida luna.” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad