Medienboard Fetes Its Five Films in Cannes Film Festival

Pictured: “Little Joe” director Jessica Hausner, Martin Gschlacht, one of the film’s producers, Kirsten Niehuus, with director-producer Cordula Kablitz-Post.

Berlin funding agency Medienboard’s managing director Kirsten Niehuus hosted a cocktail reception on Saturday at Grand Hotel in Cannes to celebrate the five films it funded that feature in the festival program.

The five films are competition titles “A Hidden Life” and “Little Joe”; Un Certain Regard films “The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmao” and “Liberté”; and Critics’ Week film “The Trap”.

Among the 350 guests were August Diehl, an actor in Terrence Malick’s “A Hidden Life”; Jessica Hausner, director of “Little Joe”; Albert Serra, director of “Liberté”; Karim Aïnouz, director of “The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmao”; and Carlo Chatrian, newly assigned artistic director of the Berlinale.

Other guests include Edward Berger, director of “Patrick Melrose,” “Deutschland 83” and “Jack”; Nurhan Sekerci-Porst, producer of Fatih Akin’s “In the Fade” and a member of the jury for Un Certain Regard; Janine Jackowski and Jonas Dornbach, producers with Berlin’s Komplizenfilm (“Toni Erdmann”); Martin Gschlacht, cinematographer and a producer of “Little Joe”; Jonas Weydemann of Weydemann Bros., one of Variety’s 10 Producers to Watch; and Philippe Bober, another producer on “Little Joe.”

Related Director Karim Aïnouz Discusses 'Central Airport THF' Ex-Pats Boost German Film Industry

Kirsten Niehuus with Berlinale artistic director Carlo Chatrian (center) and producer Johannes Rexin

Karim Ainouz, third from left, and the team of his film “The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmao”

“A Hidden Life” lead actor August Diehl with Kirsten Niehuus and producers Marcus Loges and Henning Molfenter

Harro von Have, director Edward Berger, producer Nurhan Sekerci-Porst, Kirsten Niehuus and producer Malte Grunert

Albert Serra, director of Un Certain Regard film “Liberté,” and its producers, with Kirsten Niehuus