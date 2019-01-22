×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

NATPE: Mediapro, Televisa Strike Co-Production Alliance (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All

MIAMI —  Mediapro, one of Europe’s biggest independent TV groups, and Mexican TV giant Televisa, have inked a multi-year production alliance to co-develop and co-produce a minimum of three drama series aimed at fueling Televisa’s premium programming and output for Mexico and the U.S. but also targeted at worldwide markets.

Linking two of the most powerful production players in the Spanish-speaking world, the alliance between Mediapro US and Televisa kicks off with “Unwanted,” created by Ran Tellem, an executive producer on “Homeland,” and Spain’s Mariano Baselga (“The Boarding School”); and “Stroke,” from Argentina’s Oficina Burman, headed by writer-director Daniel Burman, a leading light of the New Argentine Cinema.

Announced on the first day of Miami’s NATPE by Patricio Wills, president and studio head of Televisa Studios, and Laura Fernández Espeso, Mediapro director of international content, the alliance runs for three years.

Televisa will carry out physical production in Mexico, while Mediapro has creative oversight on series. The series will be “created specifically for Televisa’s market or third-party companies,” Mediapro and Televisa said in a press statement Tuesday.

Related

Productions will be released first in Mexico and the U.S. and then internationally. That arrangement will allow the partners to leverage Televisa’s audience leadership as a platform for their series, the statement added.

First up, “Unwanted” is from a screenplay created by Tellem, now Mediapro head of international content development, and Baselga, a co-writer on “Los hombres de Paco,” co-created by “La Casa de Papel’s” Alex Pina.

The series is being jointly developed by Televisa contents head Camila Misas and Baselga, now at Mediapro España. Susana Casares (“Luis Miguel”) is writing the series, which turns on two families of very different social origins whose lives change drastically when a surrogate pregnancy takes a totally unexpected turn.

Announced at the Berlin Festival in 2017 when Mediapro confirmed it was taking a stake in Oficina Burman, “Stroke,” a 62-episode series, will air from 2020 on Televisa’s main Las Estrellas channel in Mexico and on Univision in the U.S.

Also scripted fiction, “Stroke” turns on a man who has his life perfectly ordered, coping with two divorces, a gaggle of children and a hectic daily existence – until he suffers  an extraordinary event, after which he will have totally new challenges. Burman now serves as Mediapro head of content in the U.S.

“Closing a longterm co-development agreement with Televisa is a strategic step-forward for us. We hope to contribute our creativity and experience, added to its talent and maturity, to develop these incredible series for a worldwide audience,” said Mediapro’s Fernández Espeso.

“It’s a pleasure to be able to count on Mediapro’s support and experience to continue diversifying our content portfolio. We’re sure that this alliance to help to strengthen and consolidate our local reach,” added Televisa Estudios’ Wills.

Irantxu Díez Gamboa, director general of Mediapro US added that the alliance will “provide the quality premium content that viewers are currently demanding.”

The alliance adds to the growing international production axes of Televisa. At Televisa’s upfront, last November, Wills announced that Televisa would be co-producing with Netflix, Amazon, EndemolShine, TNT and Sony. Two series for Amazon Prime Video have already been released, “Diablo Guardian” in May and October’s “Un Extraño Enemigo,” about the build-up to Mexico’s 1968 student massacre, which gleaned strong reviews.

For Mediapro, the alliance adds to a wide range of international  production partnerships with, just among U.S. companies, Netflix (“Edha,” “Bomb Scared”), Amazon Prime Video (“Six Dreams,” “All or Nothing: Manchester City”), DirecTV Latin America (“Todo por el juego”), Fox Networks Group (“Vis-a vis”), TNT Spain (“Vota Juan”), Viacom Intl. Media Networks Americas (“Noobees”), HBO (“The New Pope) and Turner Latin America (a strategic alliance) and Disney Media Distribution Latin America (“Cazadores de Milagros”).

Popular on Variety

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

More Film

  • Oscars Oscar Academy Awards Placeholder

    Oscar Nominations 2019: The Complete List

    Oscar nominations for the 91st annual Academy Awards will be announced Tuesday morning from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. Academy president John Bailey will be joined by “The Big Sick” actor Kumail Nanjiani and “Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross to reveal the nominees in 24 categories. Frontrunners for this year’s nominations include [...]

  • Studiocanal Looking for U.K. MD, Elizabeth

    Studiocanal Looks for New U.K. MD After Elizabeth Trotman's Move Falls Through

    Studiocanal is resuming its search for a U.K. managing director after Elizabeth Trotman was forced to pull out from the role owing to visa issues, Variety has confirmed. Trotman was named U.K. MD last October, filling the position vacated by Danny Perkins, who is setting up his own business. Trotman was expected to switch over [...]

  • Zentropa, REinvent, TrustNordisk launch VOD service

    NutAlone Euro Streamer Plans to Fill Cracks in Market (EXCLUSIVE)

    Scandi brands Zentropa, REinvent and TrustNordisk are launching NutAlone, a new streamer of European films and TV dramas. Rikke Ennis, CEO of Copenhagen-based packaging, sales and financing company REInvent Studios, has spent the last couple of years conceptualizing NutAlone with her former TrustNordisk colleagues and Zentropa CEO Anders Kjærhauge. Their idea was to dust off [...]

  • Mediapro US, Televisa Strike Co-Production Alliance

    NATPE: Mediapro, Televisa Strike Co-Production Alliance (EXCLUSIVE)

    MIAMI —  Mediapro, one of Europe’s biggest independent TV groups, and Mexican TV giant Televisa, have inked a multi-year production alliance to co-develop and co-produce a minimum of three drama series aimed at fueling Televisa’s premium programming and output for Mexico and the U.S. but also targeted at worldwide markets. Linking two of the most [...]

  • Oscar OScars Placeholder

    How to Watch Oscar Nominations Live Online

    The 91st Academy Awards may be hostless, but its nominations will be led by Kumail Nanjiani of “The Big Short” and Tracee Ellis Ross from ABC’s “Black-ish.” The two actors will announce the nominees live beginning at 5:20 a.m. PT/8:20 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan 22. All 24 Oscar categories will be announced in a [...]

  • Luca Guadagnino Teams With Valentino on

    Luca Guadagnino Teams With Valentino Designer on Short Film Starring Julianne Moore (EXCLUSIVE)

    Luca Guadagnino has teamed up with Italian designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director of the Valentino fashion house, to make a short movie fusing the aesthetics of film and haute couture and featuring an A-list cast comprising Julianne Moore, Kyle MacLachlan, Marthe Keller, KiKi Layne, Mia Goth and Alba Rohrwacher. The 35-minute film, portraying different chapters [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad