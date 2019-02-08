Starline Boards McFly Star Dougie Poynter’s Film ‘Kat and the Band’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Starline Entertainment is tuning up worldwide sales on McFly and McBusted musician Dougie Poynter-starrer “Kat and the Band.” Poynter stars alongside Ella Hunt (“Anna and the Apocalypse”) in the British movie. Other British names that will be in the film include comedian Rufus Hound, and Katherine Kelly (“Happy Valley”). Damon Gough, better known as musician Badly Drawn Boy, will appear as himself in the picture.

The film centers on music-obsessed Kat Malone (Hunt), whose dreams of becoming a high flying band manager lead her to persuade a struggling pop group to take a chance on her. But she does not tell them that, in reality, she’s only 17. Poynter plays the bassist in the band.

E.E. Hegarty is directing. Rebecca Long, whose credits include Maisie William and Florence Pugh film “The Falling,” is producing for female-driven production house Boudica. Stella Nwimo and Ian Davies also produce. Ian Maiden (“Swallows and Amazons”) is the executive producer.

“Our drive was to make a film with an equal ratio of women to men on the set, including E.E. Hegarty at the helm,” Long said. “We are proud to have achieved this, delivering a great film that leaves audiences on a feel-good high.”

The movie was given a marketing boost last month when Poynter told fans the band members were getting pop-punk outfit McFly back together.

Take a look at the trailer below.