×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film News Roundup: Maya Hawke, Charlie Plummer, Andrea Riseborough Join ‘Please Baby Please’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Maya Hawke Charlie Plummer Andrea Riseborough
CREDIT: Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, Maya Hawke, Charlie Plummer and Andrea Riseborough have joined “Please Baby Please,” “Downhill” gets a release date, “Jumanji: The Next Level” will open early in China and “Bully” finds a new home.

CASTINGS

Maya Hawke, Charlie Plummer and Andrea Riseborough have joined the cast of romance-drama “Please Baby Please.”

Amanda Kramer is directing “Please Baby Please.” Rob Paris is producing under his Paris Film Inc. banner alongside Gül Karakiz Bildik. Kramer co-wrote with Noel David Taylor. CAA Media Finance is handling sales and arranged the financing. Principal photography will start in February.

The story is centered on newlyweds who witness a murder in the gritty streets of a surreal 1950’s Manhattan and become the dangerous obsession of a gang that awakens a sleeping quandary into the couple’s own sexual identity.

The project will reunite Hawke with her “Ladyworld” director Kramer. She had a breakout role in Season 3 of “Stranger Things” over the summer and previously starred as Jo March on the BBC and PBS TV miniseries “Little Women.” Her film credits include Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Plummer starred in “Lean on Pete,” for which he won the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor at the Venice Film Festival. Riseborough has appeared in “Birdman” and “Nocturnal Animals” and will star in Nicolas Pesce’s reboot of “The Grudge,” and Amazon’s true-crime drug series “ZeroZeroZero” alongside Dane DeHaan and Gabriel Byrne.

Popular on Variety

RELEASE DATES

Fox Searchlight has dated the drama-comedy “Downhill,” starring Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, for Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14.

The title is a remake of Ruben Ostlund’s “Force Majeure.” Oscar winners Nat Faxon and Jim Rash are directing the story of an avalanche escape during a ski vacation in the Alps that throws a seemingly picture-perfect family into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate life.

“Downhill” is a Likely Story production with “Seinfeld” and “Veep” star Louis-Dreyfus producing with Anthony Bregman and Stefanie Azpiazu. “Downhill” will face competition from the openings of Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” and Sony’s “Fantasy Island.”

****

“Jumanji: The Next Level” will open a week earlier in China on Dec. 6. The sequel had been dated for Dec. 13, the same date as the Sony Pictures sequel’s North American launch.

China was the top foreign market for 2017’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” with $78 million. Domestic grosses totaled $404 million, while the international take was $562 million.

Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan are returning, with Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover joining the cast. The four teens from the first film (Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner and Alex Wolff) are also returning.

ACQUISITION

Gravitas Ventures has taken over worldwide distribution rights to the dark comedy “Bully” from North of Two, which acquired the film in July.

“Bully” was directed and produced by Santino Campanelli, and written and produced by his father, Joe Campanelli.

Tucker Albrizzi stars as a quiet high-school student tormented by a school bully and his cronies. After an altercation on his way home from school lands him a chance meeting with a former professional boxer, played by Ron Canada, he decides to learn how to defend himself and start going to the boxing gym with a trainer, portrayed by Danny Trejo.

More Film

  • Maya Hawke Charlie Plummer Andrea Riseborough

    Film News Roundup: Maya Hawke, Charlie Plummer, Andrea Riseborough Join 'Please Baby Please'

    In today’s film news roundup, Maya Hawke, Charlie Plummer and Andrea Riseborough have joined “Please Baby Please,” “Downhill” gets a release date, “Jumanji: The Next Level” will open early in China and “Bully” finds a new home. CASTINGS Maya Hawke, Charlie Plummer and Andrea Riseborough have joined the cast of romance-drama “Please Baby Please.” Amanda [...]

  • La Mami

    IDFA Film Review: 'La Mami'

    Loath as one is to make even a glancing comparison, it’s hard not to think of Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” for at least one short scene in “La Mami”: The camera observes calmly as a tiled floor is mopped by a pair of caretakers, sudsy water splashing across the surface in scalloped waves, only to be [...]

  • (center) George MacKay as Schofield in

    Film Review: '1917'

    How do you define heroism? For more than a century, movies have shaped our collective idea of the individuals and actions that qualify, often making the word appear out of reach to ordinary mortals. Now, along comes Sam Mendes’ “1917” to smash those assumptions, revisiting a day in World War I when two ordinary British [...]

  • A Media Voz

    Habanero Film Sales Snaps Up ‘In a Whisper,’ World Premiered at IDFA (EXCLUSIVE)

    Brazil-based Habanero Film Sales has snagged the international sales rights to “In a Whisper” (A Media Voz), a moving autoethnographic documentary about two childhood friends who, as part of the Cuban diaspora, find themselves far away from home and from each other. Docu had its world premiere on Saturday at IDFA where it received a standing [...]

  • Godzilla King Kong

    'Godzilla vs. Kong' Release Date Pushed Back to November 2020

    Moviegoers will have to wait a little longer to see cinema’s two fiercest monsters duke it out. Warner Bros. and Legendary’s “Godzilla vs. Kong” has been delayed eight months and will now hit theaters Nov. 20, 2020. The film was previously dated for March 13, 2020. Directed by Adam Wingard, “Godzilla vs. Kong” is the [...]

  • Apollo-11-Buzz-Aldrin-1969-Courtesy-of-NEON-CNN-FILMS

    Theatrical Documentary Market in 'Robust Shape,' Dogwoof's Oli Harbottle Says

    The theatrical market for documentary films is in “robust shape,” with 2019 proving to be a strong year for the genre after an exceptional 2018, reports Oli Harbottle, head of distribution and acquisitions at leading U.K. documentary outfit Dogwoof. Harbottle says 2019 was always going to struggle to match 2018’s “blockbuster” year, which saw the [...]

  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

    'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Runtime Is Shorter Than Expected

    “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will be shorter than previously reported. But its runtime — clocking in at two hours and 21 minutes, according to director J.J. Abrams — still makes it the second-longest “Star Wars” film behind “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” It was originally reported that “The Rise of Skywalker” would be two [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad