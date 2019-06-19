Max Landis Dropped by Manager Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Max Landis has been dropped as a client by his manager, a day after sexual assault allegations emerged against the screenwriter.

“I do not represent Max Landis,” Britton Rizzio at Writ Large Management told Variety in a statement.

Landis is facing allegations of sexual abuse and psychological manipulation from eight women who told their stories to the Daily Beast. Two of the women spoke on the record, and another five were identified by pseudonyms. An eighth women confirmed that she filed a police complaint against Landis in 2008, in which she alleged that he had sexually assaulted her while she was drunk and incapacitated. The case was later dropped.

Three of the women alleged that Landis choked them and one woman alleged that Landis held her down and raped her, and would deliberately humiliate her because wanted to have sex with her while she was crying. Two other women described accounts of alleged sexual misconduct on movie sets.

Landis did not respond to requests for comment on the report. Landis, 33, is the son of director John Landis. Known for writing the screenplay for “Chronicle,” his most recent credit is the David Ayer science-fiction film “Bright.” Allegations against him have been aired on social media for the last year.