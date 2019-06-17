Awkwafina, Paul Rudd, Olivia Wilde Among Maui Film Festival Honorees

Held in beautiful Wailea, Hawaii, the 2019 Maui Film Festival honored Awkwafina, Paul Rudd, Olivia Wilde, Gina Rodriguez, Maya Erskine and Joe Manganiello with awards at this year’s festival running June 12-16.

In addition to screening films and hosting several food and culture events, the film fest gave out awards to the actors for their achievements. Wilde, who received the Shining Star Award for acting in 2011, returned to accept the Lights! Camera! Passion! Award for directing the coming-of-age comedy “Booksmart” on June 16. Paul Rudd took home the Nova Award on June 12, “Jane the Virgin” star Gina Rodriguez got the Navigator Award on June 13, “Pen15” creator Maya Erskine received the Rising Star Award on June 14, and Awkwafina, star of the upcoming movie “The Farewell” accepted the Shining Star Award on June 15.

“Modern Family” actress Sofia Vergara presented her husband and actor, Joe Manganiello, with the Shooting Star Award on June 14. The two star in the upcoming film “Bottom of the 9th,” which was produced by Manganiello and opened the festival. Louie Schwartzberg, a pioneer cinematographer and documentary filmmaker, also took home the Visionary Award for his work.

The 20th annual Maui Film Festival took place from June 12-16 at the Celestial Cinema of the Wailea Gold and Emerald Golf Course, the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Wailea Beach’s Toes-in-the-Sand Cinema and the Wailea Resort.