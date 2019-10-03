×
Matthew Wiseman Appointed BAFTA LA CEO

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: (L-R) BAFTA Los Angeles CEO Chantal Rickards and BAFTA Los Angeles COO Matthew Wiseman attend the BAFTA Los Angeles + BBC America TV Tea Party 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for BAFTA LA)
CREDIT: Getty Images for BAFTA LA

The BAFTA Los Angeles board of directors has appointed chief operating officer Matthew Wiseman as CEO. He succeeds Chantal Rickards, as she will return to the U.K. after she completes her four-year term Oct. 31, Wiseman will take the reins beginning Nov. 1.

“It is with great honor that I step into this new role and I am delighted to be doing so at a time when the British creative community is seeing tremendous vibrancy and influence around the world. I am excited about the opportunities ahead for BAFTA, and I’m eager to work with our talented board, membership and staff to further our deep commitments here in the U.S.,” Wiseman said.

Since joining BAFTA LA in 2002, Wiseman has occupied a number of roles. The organization credits him with the expansion of its events series, the growth of its student and educational programs, evolving its Britannia Awards into BAFTA’s biggest event outside the U.K. He also led the organization’s games activity across North America. This year’s Britannia Awards will take place on Oct. 25.

During Rickards’ leadership, a greater emphasis was placed on TV and games resulting in growth in those areas. Rickards oversaw the development of the BAFTA Student Films Awards, encouraged greater collaboration with the BAFTA offices in the U.S. and U.K. and spearheaded the creation of new opportunities across North America.

“It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Chantal. I would like to express my appreciation and thanks to her on behalf of BAFTA globally for the way she has taken BAFTA Los Angeles to new heights over the past four years,” said Pippa Harris, chair of BAFTA LA. “We are all very excited to welcome Matthew into his new role as CEO of BAFTA Los Angeles. Given his many years of experience within BAFTA, and across the industry, I have every confidence that he will lead BAFTAs activities in L.A. with skill and dynamism.

 

