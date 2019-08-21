×

Matthew Modine Accused of Violating Labor Laws With Campaign Videos

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Matthew Modine
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

Matthew Modine has been accused by SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris of violating federal laws in his campaign to unseat Carteris.

The production of three campaign videos for Modine by the for-profit New York Film Academy — on whose board Modine sits — has been blasted by Carteris for alleged violations of federal labor law prohibiting union candidates from accepting contributions from any employer.

SAG-AFTRA’s election rules, sent out before every election, say, “The prohibition on employer contributions extends to every employer, regardless of the nature of the business or whether any union represents its employees.”

The videos were produced at no cost to Modine, and highlighted the contributions of stunt performers, background performers, singers and dancers. They’ve since been removed from Modine and the NYFA’s website.

“These aren’t just flagrant violations of our union election rules, but of federal labor law as well,” Carteris said. “It says a lot about Mr. Modine and Membership First’s poor decision-making, something we clearly can’t afford in our upcoming contract negotiations.”

Related

Modine was not immediately available to respond to the allegations, first reported by the Los Angeles Times. He’s heading the progressive Membership First slate in what’s been a vitriolic campaign. Current secretary-treasurer Jane Austin, Abraham Justice and Queen Alljahye Searles are also running for president of the 160,000-member performers union with results announced Aug. 28.

In 2002, the Labor Department forced the Screen Actors Guild to re-run its presidential election after SAG sent out incorrect ballots to New York members. Melissa Gilbert was ultimately ruled the winner of both elections over Valerie Harper. A spokesperson for the Unite For Strength/USAN slate headed by Carteris said that its leaders are “considering our options” about asking the Labor Department to overturn the election results if Carteris does not win.

In another attack on Modine, Carteris ally Dan Navarro, the union’s vice president of recording artists/singers, told Variety that Modine’s use of Nina Simone’s Philips Records recording of “Feeling Good” was probably done without taking out the necessary licenses: a synchronization license for the song and a master use license for the record. He said use of the recording does not constitute “fair use” under copyright law.

Carteris added, “SAG-AFTRA is waging crucial legal fights to protect our members’ right to control their images, and every day we take enforcement actions against those who use our members’ work without authorization. It’s astonishing that Mr. Modine could think others’ work is free for him to use as he likes. That level of flawed judgement and inexperience should worry all of us as members.”

Carteris and her allies have been in control of SAG-AFTRA for a decade. Earlier this week, more than 100 women voiced support for Modine’s campaign for SAG-AFTRA presidency, following a joke he made at a SAG-AFTRA meeting that some decried as misogynist.

The Modine supporters, including Rosanna Arquette, Ellen Barkin, Frances Fisher, Diane Ladd and Daphne Zuniga, said in their statement, “We deplore the politics of personal destruction. As a matter of political discourse, it’s acceptable to argue facts – but it is simply wrong to personally attack and impugn any opponent’s character. We therefore reject, out of hand, in the strongest possible terms, this ugly mischaracterization of Matthew Modine’s words by members of Unite for Strength and their political allies.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Matthew Modine

    Matthew Modine Accused of Violating Labor Laws With Campaign Videos

    Matthew Modine has been accused by SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris of violating federal laws in his campaign to unseat Carteris. The production of three campaign videos for Modine by the for-profit New York Film Academy — on whose board Modine sits — has been blasted by Carteris for alleged violations of federal labor law prohibiting [...]

  • Ready or Not Movie

    'Ready or Not,' 'Angel Has Fallen' Enter Box Office Race

    Three more contenders are joining what has lately been a hostile box office arena. Can anyone emerge from August victorious? Fox Searchlight’s “Ready or Not,” a black comedy about a diabolical game of hide-and-seek, will debut in 2,244 North American theaters on Wednesday. The low-budget film is expected to earn upwards of $6.5 million over [...]

  • Rules Don't Apply

    Warren Beatty and Arnon Milchan Settle Suit Over 'Rules Don't Apply' Flop

    Arnon Milchan and Warren Beatty have settled their two-year legal battle over the disastrous release of “Rules Don’t Apply,” Beatty’s period drama about Howard Hughes. Milchan’s attorneys have filed a notice with the court dismissing his suit against Beatty. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Milchan’s company, New Regency, sued Beatty and other investors [...]

  • Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends a

    Bolsonaro LGBTQI Outburst, Subsidy Freeze, Stirs Outrage

    Ramping up the drive into censorship in Brazil, its Minister of Citizenship, Omar Terra, has suspended a call for applications for governmental TV funding – until new criteria are established for its application. The country’s secretary for culture, Henrique Pires, who reports to Terra, has resigned in protest of the incentive freeze. The suspension, for [...]

  • Adam Brody'Ready or Not' film premiere,

    Adam Brody to Executive Produce, Star in 'The Kid Detective'

    “Ready or Not’s” Adam Brody has signed on to star in “The Kid Detective.” Sophie Nelisse will co-star in the dramedy from writer-director Evan Morgan. Brody will star as a once-celebrated kid detective, now 31, who continues to solve the same trivial mysteries between hangovers and bouts of self-pity until a 16-year-old client (Nelisse) brings [...]

  • Alita: Battle Angel VFX

    How Previsualization Helps Create Pitches for Projects Like 'Alita: Battle Angel'

    Filmmakers are increasingly using previsualization, a now-standard technique for planning highly technical shots and sequences, as a tool for pitching a project to production companies, investors and studio executives — before a single full scene has actually been shot. More creatives are relying on the technique, dubbed “pitchvis,” to fashion a compelling and engaging presentation [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad