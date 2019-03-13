‘Stranger Things’ Creators Matt and Ross Duffer Sign With CAA

The Duffer brothers have signed with Creative Artists Agency, exiting previous rep Paradigm Talent Agency.

The pair, who created the Netflix juggernaut “Stranger Things,” has signed in all areas with the shop, run by managing partners Kevin Huvane and Bryan Lourd, and president Richard Lovett.

“Stranger Things,” an homage to ’80s pop culture and genre fare, became a sensation upon its 2016 debut. The third season hits Netflix on July 4.

The series has fetched multiple Emmy Awards, a SAG Award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, and two MTV Awards for show of the year. It has also been recognized by the AFI and numerous critical bodies.

The filmmaking team mounted an indie horror feature called “Hidden” in 2015, and served as writers on the Fox television series “Wayward Pines” before heading to Netflix, where they have an overall content deal.

The Duffers were represented by Alex Kohner of Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman in the deal.

More to come.