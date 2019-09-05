Matt Damon’s Untitled Thriller Set for 2020 Awards Season Release

Matt Damon’s untitled thriller drama, directed by Tom McCarthy, has been scheduled for an awards season release date of Nov. 6, 2020.

The project, which had been titled “Stillwater,” centers on an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter who is in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system, he makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter.

Focus Features, which is distributing the film, said Thursday that it will open the movie in limited release and then expand it on the following two weekends. Universal Pictures International will release in select international markets.

Variety first reported in July that Abigail Breslin will portray the daughter. Camille Cottin will also star.

Participant Media acquired the project after Damon joined the cast back in May. The production company previously worked with McCarthy on 2015’s “Spotlight,” which won the Oscars for best picture and best original screenplay. McCarthy also received a best director nom for the drama.

Steve Golin, McCarthy, Jonathan King, and Liza Chasin are producing, while Jeff Skoll and Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda will serve as executive producers for the untitled film. McCarthy co-wrote the script with Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain and Noé Debré.