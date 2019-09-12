×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Matt Damon ‘Had So Much Fun’ Fighting With Christian Bale in ‘Ford v Ferrari’

By
Marc Malkin

Senior Film Awards, Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All

Matt Damon didn’t mind getting punched in the face by Christian Bale when their characters come to blows in the upcoming “Ford v Ferrari.”

“We had so much fun,” Damon recalled at the Toronto Film Festival during an interview at the Variety Studio presented by AT&T. “The key to that fight scene was trying to keep a straight face because nobody won the fight. It was pretty pathetic. The key to that fight is like fighting with your brother. You don’t really want to hurt each other.”

In the real-life drama directed by James Mangold, Damon plays Carroll Shelby, the legendary automotive designer who was hired by the Ford Motor Co. in the 1960s to build a race car and form a team that could beat Ferrari in the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France. Bale portrays British race car driver Ken Miles enlisted to try and drive the Ford GT40 to victory.

“It’s about friendship,” Mangold said. “It’s about people who work together and the kind of bonds you make making things together. The way I connected with it wasn’t really through racing. I felt something similar to what we feel making movies. Every movie is live or die. Every movie feels like you’ll be destroyed if it doesn’t work out. Every movie is a fight for the money. You’re always fighting and yelling for the space to create.”

And one of the most impressive things created in “Ford v Ferrari’ are the very realistic racing sequences. “I would love to say, ‘Oh, man, we did all our own driving.’ That would sound good, wouldn’t it?” Bale said. “But I had to keep reminding myself, I’m acting as though I know what I’m doing. We had some of the best racers and drivers in the world. If we had been doing the driving, those racing sequences wouldn’t have been nearly as exciting.”

“Ford v Ferrari” — also starring Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, Jon Bernthal, Josh Lucas and Noah Jupe — is in theaters on Nov. 15.

More Film

  • Christian Bale, Matt Damon. Christian Bale,

    Matt Damon 'Had So Much Fun' Fighting With Christian Bale in 'Ford v Ferrari'

    Matt Damon didn’t mind getting punched in the face by Christian Bale when their characters come to blows in the upcoming “Ford v Ferrari.” “We had so much fun,” Damon recalled at the Toronto Film Festival during an interview at the Variety Studio presented by AT&T. “The key to that fight scene was trying to [...]

  • Kerry Washington Sterling K Brown

    Kerry Washington-Sterling K. Brown Drama 'Shadow Force' Lands at Lionsgate

    Lionsgate is in final negotiations for the action-drama “Shadow Force” with Kerry Washington and Sterling K. Brown attached to star in and produce. Simpson Street’s Pilar Savone will also produce alongside Indian Meadows Productions’ Danielle Reardon and Stephen “Dr” Love, who is producing through his Made With Love Media company. Leon Chills wrote the script, [...]

  • Amazon Buys 'Sound of Metal'

    Toronto: Amazon Nabs 'Sound of Metal' With Riz Ahmed

    Amazon has acquired “Sound of Metal,” Variety has learned. The drama looks at a heavy metal drummer who is beginning to go deaf, and features a bravura performance from Riz Ahmed. It marks the feature film directing debut of Darius Marder, who also penned the script. Olivia Cooke co-stars. Reviews were strong after the film [...]

  • Netflix Enters Into Overall Deal with

    Netflix Signs Overall Animation Deal with Kuku Studios

    Netflix has entered into an overall deal with Kuku Studios to produce a host of animated films and TV shows for the streaming titan. Under the new pact, Alex Woo, Stanley Moore, Tim Hahn, and Erik Benson will serve as executive producers on exclusive cartooned projects. The creative animation team previously worked on hits including [...]

  • David Linde

    Participant Extends David Linde's Contract as CEO

    Participant has extended David Linde’s contract as chief executive officer with a multi-year deal, four years after the veteran executive joined the company. Participant founder Jeff Skoll, who launched the company as Participant Media in 2004, made the announcement Thursday. “David has done an exceptional job taking Participant to new heights the last four years,” [...]

  • Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez star

    'Hustlers' Costume Designer and DP Joined Forces to Create Gritty Glamorous Look

    Mitchell Travers wonders if anything can really prepare a costume designer for working on a movie in which G-strings, double-sided tape and 8-inch platform heels comprise a complete outfit. But from the moment he began to read the script to “Hustlers,” he was in. “From the third page, I said I didn’t care what [any of the [...]

  • Devil Between the Legs

    Arturo Ripstein Talks ‘Devil Between The Legs,’ Desire in Old Age, Black and White 

    Mexico’s Arturo Ripstein, who began his career as an A.D. on Luis Buñuel’s 1962 “The Exterminating Angel,” is back, bringing his latest collaboration with screenwriter Paz Alicia Garciadiego, a black and white film that picks up on most all of the director’s hallmarks. A weighty drama, “Devil Between the Legs” dives from the get-go into [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad