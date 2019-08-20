×

‘Matrix 4’ Officially a Go With Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Lana Wachowski (EXCLUSIVE)

Justin Kroll

The Matrix Keanu Reeves Carrie Ann Moss
CREDIT: Warner Bros/Village Roadshow Pictures

Get ready to re-enter the Matrix.

Lana Wachowski is set to write and direct a fourth film set in the world of “The Matrix,” with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures will produce and globally distribute the film. Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich made the announcement on Tuesday.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering ‘The Matrix’ with Lana,” said Emmerich. “Lana is a true visionary—a singular and original creative filmmaker—and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in ‘The Matrix’ universe.”

In addition to Wachowski, the script was also written by Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. Wachowski is also producing with Grant Hill. Sources say the film is eyed to begin production at the top of 2020.

Warner Bros. has been trying for the last couple years to find a way to get back to this universe but a hold up over producing rights on who owned what slowed down the development. Over the past couple months, the studio saw a perfect storm brewing starting with Reeves super strong summer that included the box office smash hits “John Wick 3” and “Toy Story 4” and a script from Wachowski that got the studio and Reeves excited about a possible return.

The three previous films —“The Matrix,” “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions” — have collectively earned more than $1.6 billion at the global box office. All three were written and directed by Lana and her sister, Lilly, and starred Reeves and Moss.

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends,” Wachowski said.

The first “Matrix” had its 20th anniversary this year, marked by special screenings at select AMC locations starting on Aug. 30.

