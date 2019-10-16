‘Matrix 4’ Taps ‘Iron Fist’ Star Jessica Henwick

Jessica Henwick is in final negotiations to star in the upcoming fourth installment of the “Matrix” franchise.

She joins Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, who will be reprising their roles in the film, as well as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who was tapped as one of the leads last week. Neil Patrick Harris also just joined the pic.

Plot details are currently unknown.

Warner Bros. announced in August that a fourth “Matrix” movie was officially in the works, with Reeves and Moss returning and Lana Wachowski on board to write and direct. Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures will produce and globally distribute the film.

Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell co-wrote the script with Wachowski, who will also produce with Grant Hill. The film is expected to begin production in 2020.

Warner Bros. has been trying for the last couple of years to find a way back into “The Matrix” universe, but a hold-up over producing rights slowed the project down. The studio has recently seen the opportunity to ramp up development, with Reeves boasting a strong summer that included box office hits “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” and “Toy Story 4,” in addition to a solid script from Wachowski.