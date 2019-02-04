×
Film Republic Boards Sales on Goteborg Competition Title ‘Mating’ (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Film Republic

Film Republic has taken worldwide rights to “Mating,” Lina Maria Mannheimer’s feature documentary that played in competition at the Goteborg Film Festival.

The film is an investigation into young love. Mannheimer set out to follow two millennials over the internet, to track each of their dating habits, and see how they create their digital personas over a year. She finds her two subjects and the film takes an unforeseen twist when they start dating one another.

Mannheimer said the film is an exercise in having – and letting go of – control. “On the one hand my main characters controlled everything by being in possession of the cameras. They pressed record and stop and decided what to upload,” she said. “On the other, I listened to them several hours a week for a whole year, gaining a profound insight into their lives. Giving them tasks to film, I constantly suggested how they should frame their reality.”

“Mating” was produced by Mathilde Dedye and Isabella Rodriguez from Stockholm based French Quarter Film, the production outfit founded in 2011 by Dedye and director Mattias Sandstrom.

It was co-produced by SVT’s Charlotte Hellstrom, Ami Ekstrom from Film i Väst and Kirstine Barford from Kirstiine Barfod Film. The Danish and Swedish Film Institutes and Nordisk Film and TV Fond supported the project.

Film Republic will have the film at the EFM and has worldwide rights excluding Scandinavia. Xavier Henry-Rashid’s London-based sales outfit also just added Verena Kuri and Laura Bierbrauer’s latest film, “Far From Us,” to its lineup for the market.

  Film Republic Boards Sales on Goteborg

