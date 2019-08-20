×

Toronto Film Festival: Director Mati Diop to Receive Inaugural Mary Pickford Award

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All

French actress and director Mati Diop will be honored with the inaugural Mary Pickford Award for outstanding female talent at the Toronto International Film Festival’s upcoming Tribute Gala. TIFF announced the news along with their schedule of events including live performances and interviews featuring directors and actors such as Oscar winner Javier Bardem.

Mati Diop’s film ‘Atlantics’ is a profound and unsettling work of art,” Cameron Bailey, artistic director and co-head of TIFF, said in a statement. “We know this is just the start for such an original and authentic voice, and we’re delighted to celebrate her success at this year’s TIFF Tribute Gala.”

Diop’s screening of “Atlantics” at Cannes Film Festival this year made history as she became the first black female director to screen a film in competition at the festival. The movie went on to win the Grand Prix.

The TIFF gala will also include the Lumineers presenting a visual album during their live performance for their upcoming album, “III.” The band and visual director will also sit for a Q&A following the show.

Also, the film festival will host a a series of discussions featuring Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Antonio Banderas, Allison Janney, and Kerry Washington. As part of their In Conversation With slate, the mentioned actors will speak on their careers and the road to their success. The TIFF Speaker Series will also return for its eighth year. This year, each session will focus on four movies directed by women, including “Made in Bangladesh,” “Adam,” “Love Child,” and “Comets.”

The Short Cuts lineup at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival consists of 35 films and includes Yona Rozenkier’s “Butterflies,” “All Inclusive,” and drama “Nimic,” starring Matt Dillon who plays a professional cellist whose life takes a striking turn.

The Toronto International Film Festival will take place Sept. 5-15. Tickets will go on sale Sept. 2.

More Film

  • Knives Out

    Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out' Sells to KKR's New Distribution Company in Germany

    Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” has been picked up for Germany by the newly established distribution company owned by New York-based private equity group KKR. Fred Kogel’s rapidly growing, but still unnamed, German independent production and distribution operation has taken all rights for Germany and Austria on the all-star whodunnit, which stars Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, [...]

  • Director Mati Diop poses for photographers

    Toronto Film Festival: Director Mati Diop to Receive Inaugural Mary Pickford Award

    French actress and director Mati Diop will be honored with the inaugural Mary Pickford Award for outstanding female talent at the Toronto International Film Festival’s upcoming Tribute Gala. TIFF announced the news along with their schedule of events including live performances and interviews featuring directors and actors such as Oscar winner Javier Bardem. “Mati Diop’s [...]

  • Hollywood Recession Business Placeholder

    How an Economic Downturn Could Ravage Hollywood

    Trade-war fears, stock market volatility and, most recently, bond market signals that point to a pending recession are rattling investors, igniting concerns that another devastating downturn may be just around the corner. As those worries reverberate all the way from Wall Street to Hollywood, the entertainment industry is in for an unsettling reminder of the [...]

  • 'La Muralla'

    HBO Latino Snaps up Bolivia’s ‘Muralla’ by Gory Patiño (EXCLUSIVE)

    In its continued bid to provide a diverse range of films from Latin America, HBO Latino has acquired U.S. pay TV rights to Bolivian Gory Patiño’s thriller “Muralla” from Alfredo Calviño of Habanero Film Sales. “Muralla” was Bolivia’s official entry to the 2019 Oscars and Golden Globes. Back home, where it had a 10-week theatrical [...]

  • Wagner Moura

    Wagner Moura’s ‘Marighella’ Slated for Nov. 20 Release Amid Calls for Boycott

    SANTIAGO, Chile – “Marighella,” Wagner Moura’s contentious directorial debut, is slated to bow in Brazil on Nov. 20 but Moura fears that its domestic release could be hampered by ongoing calls to boycott it by conservatives and the government of President Jair Bolsonaro who claims, among other things, that Brazil’s 21 years under military rule [...]

  • Disney Music Group Launches 'For Score'

    Disney Music Group Launches Composer Podcast Series

    Disney Music Group, in association with Treefort Media, will debut “For Scores,” a new podcast series featuring interviews with film and television composers from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Fox. Set to launch this week, the podcast is hosted by Variety contributor Jon Burlingame and “will give voice to award-winning visionary composers, exploring [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad