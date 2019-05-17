×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Noah Centineo’s He-Man Pic Set for 2021 Release

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Noah Centineo He-Man
CREDIT: Centineo: Rex/Shutterstock; He-Man: Courtesy of Mattel

Noah Centineo’s take on Mattel warrior He-Man is coming to theaters in spring of 2021.

Sony Pictures has set a March 5, 2021 release date for its fantasy adventure “Masters of the Universe,” which Centineo will lead as the Most Powerful Man in the Universe.

Masters of the Universe” is based on the highly successful He-Man toyline, which served as the basis for an animated TV series (1983-85) as well as a 1987 film. He-Man is the alter ego of Prince Adam, who uses the magical Power Sword to transform into a powerful warrior and battle the villainous Skeletor with the help of his allies Teela, Man-at-Arms, Orko and The Sorceress. Dolph Lundgren starred in the original movie as the title character, while Frank Langella played Skeletor.

Aaron and Adam Nee are set to direct the Mattel Films production from a script rewritten by “Iron Man” screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum. The Nee Brothers also have screenwriting credit. The project was previously written by David S. Goyer, who is also an executive producer.

Centineo has starred in Netflix’s “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” opposite Lana Condor, as well as “Sierra Burgess Is A Loser.” He will reprise his role in “To All The Boys 2” and will appear in “Charlie’s Angels” as Langston opposite Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska later this year.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Film

  • Noah Centineo He-Man

    Noah Centineo's He-Man Pic Set for 2021 Release

    Noah Centineo’s take on Mattel warrior He-Man is coming to theaters in spring of 2021. Sony Pictures has set a March 5, 2021 release date for its fantasy adventure “Masters of the Universe,” which Centineo will lead as the Most Powerful Man in the Universe. “Masters of the Universe” is based on the highly successful [...]

  • Robert Pattinson Batman

    Robert Pattinson to Play 'The Batman' for Matt Reeves and Warner Bros. (EXCLUSIVE)

    He’s going from sex symbol to bat symbol. Sources tell Variety that Robert Pattinson is in negotiations to play “The Batman” in Matt Reeves’ forthcoming superhero film, which hits theaters June 25, 2021. While sources say it’s not yet a done deal, Pattinson is the top choice and it’s expected to close shortly. Warner Bros. [...]

  • Elton John, Taron Egerton Perform 'Rocket

    Taron Egerton Joins Elton John for 'Rocket Man' Performance After Emotional Premiere

    Elton John felt the love Thursday night at the Cannes Film Festival. “Rocket Man,” a musical biopic about the singer’s life, landed with fireworks at its premiere in the South of France. The movie received an enthusiastic five-minute standing ovation, although much of the applause was directed to the legend in attendance, who donned a [...]

  • Actor Lance Reddick participates in the

    'John Wick 3' Actor Lance Reddick: 'I Never Get to Play Characters Like This'

    The Continental Hotel, a safe haven for elite international assassins, is a linchpin to the distinct mythology behind “John Wick.” That operation is held together by hotel manager Charon, played by Lance Reddick. “I never get to play characters like this,” Reddick tells Variety. The actor talks about his against-typecast character, what makes the “John [...]

  • Taron Egerton in Rocketman from Paramount

    Cannes Film Review: Taron Egerton as Elton John in 'Rocketman'

    What is it that we love about Elton John? If “Rocketman” director Dexter Fletcher ever stopped to ask himself that question, the response was apparently so simple as to be almost vulgar: The sunglasses. And the sequins. And the songs, of course. Elton fans will find more of those three elements than they can count [...]

  • 'Little Mermaid' Swims Back to Hollywood

    'Little Mermaid' Swims Back Into Hollywood Fishbowl for a Live-Sung Screening

    It was November 17, 1989 when “The Little Mermaid” splashed into theaters. Its arrival loosed a Disney animation tsunami through the 1990s, resulting in a series of beloved films that are now experiencing a lucrative second life with live-action remakes like “Beauty and the Beast” and this month’s “Aladdin.” “Mermaid” started it all, a lush [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad