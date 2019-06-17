×
Shanghai: Tencent, Phoenix Win Rights to Taiwan Documentary ‘Love Talk’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Tencent has acquired the online video streaming rights and Phoenix Hong Kong the TV rights to Taiwanese documentary “Love Talk,” which takes a deep dive into the topic of marriage. The film is currently working towards a mainland theatrical release.

Directed by Shen Ko-Shang (“A Rolling Stone”), it is produced by CNEX Studio and 7th Day Film. Following eight couples over the course of seven years and investigating the wedding photo industry, it attempts to answer the question of what makes a long-lasting marriage — and that of whether the institution is really necessary. It depicts intimate conversations between the wedded couples about sex, love, household problems and married life.

It is one of three films in the Taiwan Cinema Showcase, which kicked off Monday at the Shanghai International Film Festival. The other two are “A Decision” and “Stand By Me.”

The latter stars director Ang Lee’s actor son Mason Lee (“Dead Pigs,” “Legend of the Demon Cat,” “The Hangover Part II”) and is directed by Lai Meng-Jie. It tells the story of the unrequited love of a guy continuously friend-zoned by the childhood friend he’s admired since they were twelve. When he accidentally becomes an Internet celebrity, he starts to reconsider his priorities. It is represented by Rise Pictures.

  shanghai skyline China Placeholder

    Tencent has acquired the online video streaming rights and Phoenix Hong Kong the TV rights to Taiwanese documentary "Love Talk," which takes a deep dive into the topic of marriage. The film is currently working towards a mainland theatrical release. Directed by Shen Ko-Shang ("A Rolling Stone"), it is produced by CNEX Studio and 7th [...]

