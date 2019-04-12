×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Screenwriter Philippa Goslett on Mary Magdalene, Neil Gaiman and the ‘Viewpoint of the Outsider’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Casarotto Ramsay

Philippa Goslett is the screenwriter of “Mary Magdalene,” the movie that looks at the life of Jesus from the perspective of his most famous contemporary female follower. The film stars Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Tahar Rahim and is being released by IFC Films in the U.S. on Friday. Goslett’s previous work includes “Little Ashes,” with Robert Pattinson as Salvador Dali, and Neil Gaiman adaptation “How to Talk to Girls at Parties.” With severalnfilm and TV projects in the works, Goslett tells Variety about world-building and finding the viewpoint of the outsider.

How did the “Mary Magdalene” film come about?

The project originated with Katherine Bridle, head of development at See Saw, who very much wanted to tell stories about characters in history who have been marginalized or forgotten or, in Mary’s case, massively misrepresented over the years. There was a very beautiful script by Helen Edmundson and from there I started work – first of all with the producers, Iain [Canning] and Katherine and Liz Watts, and then with Garth [Davis], the director, and eventually with the cast.

Related

What attracted you to the project?

The opportunity to tell the Jesus story from a point of view we have never seen before and to follow that through, [and] if you are telling that story from a female point of view, to ask rigorously would it therefore feel different, what might be different about that story? Might Jesus’ whole message seem different if it is experienced by a woman?

Were you very familiar with Mary’s story?

I’m in the unusual position of not being brought up in any religion, and as such I longed to go to church or synagogue like all the other kids. I did a lot of reading of the Bible when I was growing up and have always been fascinated by Jesus’ message and this figure of Mary Magdalene. In the Gospels, she is presented as an important part of the Jesus story and a spiritual figure, and somehow that has become twisted and misrepresented over time.

Did you speak to religious figures and scholars?

We had a really lengthy process of consultation, with Church of England and Catholic priests, with several rabbis, Jewish and Christian historians, archaeologist, birth advisors…everyone under the sun. Everyone had a slightly different view of the Jesus story and movement, but all of them agreed Mary should be considered a disciple and an apostle, and that hasn’t always trickled down to public consciousness, or not until quite recently.

The film is different from many big-screen representations of the story.

A lot of the Jesus films go through the greatest hits, as it were, and I think our film takes a slightly different path to that.

We didn’t set out to make a religious film. We wanted to tell this story from a viewpoint which had never experienced it before. We didn’t set you to make a safe film in that respect. Having said that, I don’t think there is anything that is particularly controversial or would offend – unless telling this story from a female point of view is in itself controversial.

What response have you received thus far?

I have been overwhelmed at the reaction from many, many, many Christian women who have said it was the first time that they felt their face and their place in their religion had been represented on screen, and that was wonderful to hear. Other people who are without religion found the film resonated on a spiritual level and they weren’t excluded.

Is the through-line in your films looking at the world from new perspectives?

The kind of stories I’m attracted to tend to have rich canvases: historic or mythic or dystopian. I suppose they are about experiencing the world from an unexpected point of view, whether the Jesus story from a woman’s perspective, or 1977 punk London through the eyes of an alien teenager in “How to Talk to Girls at Parties.” I love the viewpoint of the outsider.

What advice did Neil Gaiman give you when you adapted his “How to Talk to Girls at Parties”?

I co-wrote “How to Talk to Girls” with director John Cameron Mitchell, which was an utter delight, as you can imagine. John, Neil, producer Howard [Gertler] and I all poured our most awkward teenage memories into the script.

We had an original iteration of it that was more conventionally structured in the Hollywood style. He just said: “Don’t do that. Go one step at a time and into the dark and keep asking what happens next, what happens next, what happens next?” And that turned out to be rather wonderful advice and definitely changed the way that I write in the long run.

Tell us about “Himalaya,” which you are doing with Pulse Films.

It’s the story of the 1958 women’s overland Himalayan expedition. These three extraordinary women bought a Land Rover and took it overland from France to the Tibetan plateau and then did their own trek into the mountains.

As well as incredible access to all the women’s diaries, Antonia Deacock’s book [“No Purdah In Padam”] and the expedition logs, I had the enormous privilege of meeting [expedition member] Eve Sims and going through her private photographs and memories of the trip.

What new possibilities does TV open up?

In the work I’m doing in film and television at the moment, developing series with the BBC and with FX, there is also a big emphasis on world-building. I love the way television is opening us up to the possibilities of these huge worlds.

I don’t know any writers who aren’t developing in TV at the moment. The landscape is shifting as the film industry becomes more of a global box office; things are changing. And many of the canvases I love – historical, dystopian or mythic – are naturally moving towards television now. The long form of television is very exiting in terms of telling stories for writers.

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Film

  • Jack Gao's Smart Cinema Mobile App

    Jack Gao's Smart Cinema Mobile App Distributes 120 Titles in Its First Year

    Former Wanda executive Jack Gao’s new venture, the movie-streaming mobile app Smart Cinema, has brought in around $4 million in virtual ticket sales and distributed 120 titles so far in its first year of operation, passing the million-ticket mark earlier this year. Founded last May, the company seeks to boost the Chinese box office by [...]

  • Cinedigm - Bambu

    Cinedigm Sets June Date for Bambu Channel Launch, Partners With Future Today

    Los Angeles-based content aggregator Cinedigm will launch its Chinese entertainment AVOD channel Bambu in June, and partner with OTT platform Future Today for distribution. The company also recently announced a definitive agreement to acquire the latter for $45 million in cash and $15 million in Cinedigm common stock, a deal expected to close in the [...]

  • 'After' Review: A Freshman Swoons for

    Film Review: 'After'

    When Tessa Young (Josephine Langford), the heroine of “After,” arrives for her freshman year at Northview University, we can tell in a skipped heartbeat that next to her surroundings, she’s as dewy and wholesome as the title character of Tom Wolfe’s seriously underrated college-and-Gomorrah novel “I Am Charlotte Simmons.” Tessa’s roommate, played by the Guamanian-born [...]

  • William review

    Film Review: 'William'

    Nobody was particularly happy that Joan Crawford’s final big-screen performance was in 1970’s “Trog,” probably least of all the actress herself. But that very silly movie about a troglodyte found living in the modern age is at least more fun than “William,” in which a Neanderthal is cloned from an ancient caveman’s DNA. Instead of [...]

  • The Professor and the Madman

    Film Review: Mel Gibson in 'The Professor and the Madman'

    Back in 1998 when Simon Winchester’s book “The Professor and the Madman” was published, a film version was already imagined by quite a few reviewers, spurred on not only by the subject’s eminently dramatic trajectory but also by Mel Gibson’s much publicized interest. It seemed implausible: Gibson wasn’t the obvious choice for a Victorian-era biopic [...]

  • WGA Writers Contract Talks

    Talent Agents Offer to Share Packaging Fee Revenue With WGA

    Hollywood’s major talent agencies have offered to share a portion of the revenue generated from TV and film packaging fees with the WGA to avoid the prospect of thousands of writers firing their agents as early as Saturday. The financial offer was part of a lengthy proposal sent by the Association of Talent Agents to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad