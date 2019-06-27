×

Mary J. Blige, Michael McKean Join 'Pink Skies Ahead'

Dave McNary

CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Mary J. Blige, Michael McKean, Odeya Rush and Evan Ross have joined Jessica Barden in the drama “Pink Skies Ahead.”

The Kelly Oxford film tells the story of a wild young woman, played by Barden, whose life unravels after dropping out of college, moving in with her parents, and being diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. Blige will co-star as a therapist who specializes in panic attacks, along with McKean as the conservative father of Barden’s character, who gives her a nothing job at his reasonably successful property management business.

The cast includes Henry Winkler, Marcia Gay Harden, Rosa Salazar (“Alita: Battle Angel”), Lewis Pullman and Devon Bostic. Filming has started in Los Angeles.

Pink Skies Ahead” is based on the essay “No Real Danger” from Oxford’s second book, “When You Find Out The World Is Against You.” Stampede’s Greg Silverman and Lisa Zambri are producing with Divide/Conquer’s Greg Gilreath and Adam Hendricks as producers and Zac Locke as executive producer. Gordon Yu is also an exec producer.

Blige received an Academy Award nomination for her role in “Mudbound” and is represented by APA. McKean is represented by APA and Harriet Sternberg. Rush is represented by CAA and MGMT. Ross is represented by CAA, LINK Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

