Mary Elizabeth Winstead to Star in Netflix Assassin Thriller ‘Kate’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is set to star in the Netflix actioner “Kate,” sources tell Variety.

“The Huntsman: Winter’s War” director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan is helming from a script by Umair Aleem.

The story revolves around a female assassin, who, after being poisoned and given less than 24 hours to live, must go on a manhunt through the streets of Tokyo to take vengeance on her murderer before she dies.

The film will likely begin production this year.

The movie will be produced by Bryan Unkeless — who most recently worked with Winstead on the Harley Quinn spinoff, “Birds of Prey” — “Hobbs & Shaw” and “Deadpool 2” producer Kelly McCormick, and Patrick Newall. “Hobbs & Shaw” director David Leitch is exec producing with Scott Morgan.

Netflix landed the project in 2017 after winning an aggressive bidding war for the highly coveted property.

Winstead has gotten more and more comfortable with action-heavy roles after starring in “10 Cloverfield Lane,” the upcoming Ang Lee pic “Gemini Man” and “Birds of Prey,” where she will play Huntress opposite Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. She also showed off her strong action chops in the most recent season of the FX series “Fargo.”

She is repped by WME. Nicolas-Troyan is repped by CAA and Bloom Hergott. Aleem is repped by Verve, Lit Entertainment and Felker Toczek.