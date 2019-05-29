×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film News Roundup: ‘Aladdin’ Star Marwan Kenzari Joins Charlize Theron’s ‘Old Guard’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Marwan Kenzari
CREDIT: ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, Marwan Kenzari joins Charlize Theron in a new movie, Darby Camp is starring in “Clifford, the Big Red Dog,” Vic Armstrong will direct thriller “Sons of the Cross” and Doc Society selects six documentaries for its Good Pitch program.

CASTINGS

“Aladdin” star Marwan Kenzari has been cast opposite Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne in the action film “The Old Guard” for Skydance and Netflix.

Gina Prince-Bythewood is directing “The Old Guard,” based on the comic by writer Greg Rucka and artist Leandro Fernandez. The story, published in 2017 by Image, centers on old soldiers who never die, finding themselves trapped in immortality without explanation.

Producers are Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger; Marc Evans; and Theron and her Denver and Delilah partners Beth Kono and AJ Dix. Stan Wlodkowski and Rucka are executive producing.

Kenzari starred as the villainous Jafar in “Aladdin” and also appeared in “Murder on the Orient Express.” Kenzari is repped by ICM Partners and Nummer19 Management.

Related

****

“Big Little Lies” star Darby Camp and British comedian Jack Whitehall have been cast as the leads in Paramount’s “Clifford, the Big Red Dog.”

The story of the 25-foot-tall dog will be a live-action/animated 3D comedy-adventure. Walt Becker is directing the project, produced by Jordan Kerner and Scholastic Entertainment’s Iole Lucchese.

The first book was published by Scholastic in 1963, leading to more than 60 titles and 127 million books in print. Clifford is Scholastic’s official mascot.

In the movie, Camp’s character will discover a small red puppy who undergoes a growth spurt and will team with her uncle (played by Whitehall) to fight the forces of greed.

Camp is repped by Paradigm and Alex Kohner of Morris Yorn. Whitehall is repped by CAA and United Agents.

ATTACHMENT

Winter State Entertainment and Incorporated Productions have hired famed stunt double Vic Armstrong to direct the upcoming thriller “Sons of the Cross.”

The project, based on a screenplay and story by Patrick Gallagher, is a spiritual tale of good versus evil told through the life of a New York detective thrust in the middle of a global conspiracy after investigating a series of brutal murders. Producers are Mike Reinboth and Gallagher at Incorporated Productions, and Camille and Hamid Torabpour and Mark Smith at Winter State Entertainment.

Armstrong was Harrison Ford’s stunt double in the first three Indiana Jones movies and has credits on “Mission: Impossible,” “I Am Legend,” “Gangs of New York,” “Robin Hood” and “Thor.” He won a technical achievement Academy Award for accurately and safely arresting the descent of stunt persons in high freefalls.

Principal photography will commence later in 2019 in Pittsburgh. Casting is now underway.

FILM SELECTION

Doc Society has selected six films for the Good Pitch USA program, which culminates in a live event at the Times Center in New York on Oct. 22.

The event, produced by Doc Society and presented in partnership with Ford Foundation and Sundance Institute, is designed to be a launchpad for the best independent documentary films, and a model for creating collaborative campaigns using storytelling to fuel social change.

This year’s line-up includes “And She Could Be Next,” from Grace Lee and Marjan Safinia; “40 Days and 40 Nights,” from director Dara Kell, which chronicles the new Poor People’s Campaign; “Through the Night,” by Loira Limbal, which explores a 24-hour children’s daycare center; “Plan C for Civilization,” by Ben Kalina and Jen Schneider, which follows scientists experimenting with new technology to cool the planet; Sam Feder’s “Disclosure,” a look at trans representation; and “Two Gods,” from brothers Zeshawn Ali (director) and Aman Ali (producer).

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More Film

  • 'Land of Ashes' Review: A Poignant

    Cannes Film Review: 'Land of Ashes'

    The English title suggests a desiccated, gray wasteland, but Sofía Quirós Ubeda’s “Land of Ashes” — surely one of the most entrancing first features of the year — teems with verdant, ungovernable life, made somehow more magically intense by the constant, hovering proximity of death. An expansion of the Argentine-Costa Rican filmmaker’s short film “Selva,” [...]

  • Marwan Kenzari

    Film News Roundup: 'Aladdin' Star Marwan Kenzari Joins Charlize Theron's 'Old Guard'

    In today’s film news roundup, Marwan Kenzari joins Charlize Theron in a new movie, Darby Camp is starring in “Clifford, the Big Red Dog,” Vic Armstrong will direct thriller “Sons of the Cross” and Doc Society selects six documentaries for its Good Pitch program. CASTINGS “Aladdin” star Marwan Kenzari has been cast opposite Charlize Theron [...]

  • 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' Review:

    Film Review: 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'

    There are a lot of timeless movie monsters, but Godzilla, in the dozens of Japanese films that featured him, always raised a metaphysical question: Was this 165-foot-tall, beady-eyed, radiation-breathing T.-rex-meets-lizard-king, with bony sculptured plates running down his back and skin like raggedy carpet, an awesome creature to behold despite the cheesiness of the special effects [...]

  • Booksmart

    Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds and More Celebrities Urge Audiences to Go See 'Booksmart'

    “Booksmart” soared after its South by Southwest debut with glowing reviews, with some critics hailing it as the next classic teen comedy. But that didn’t translate to box office success in its first weekend. It opened to $8.7 million, far behind comedies like “Superbad” that it’s been compared to. But some celebrities, including Taylor Swift, [...]

  • Annecy Goes to Cannes Showcases World

    Cannes Market, Annecy Fest Showcase World Animation’s Ambition

    CANNES  —  The 2019 Cannes Film Festival confirmed the build in world cinema animation: Three movies, all French, played in its main sections: “The Bears’ Invasion of Sicily” and “The Swallows of Kabul,” both Directors’ Fortnight entries, and “I Want My Body,” in Critics’ Week. Animated movies – Studiocanal’s “Around the World,” “I Want My [...]

  • Latido Announces ‘Hotel Coppelia,’ Swathe of

    Latido Films Announces ‘Hotel Coppelia,’ and a Swathe of Cannes Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID — Madrid’s Latido Films, one of the Spanish-speaking world’s top sales companies for arthouse and crossover films, acquired world sales rights to Dominican director José María Cabral’s in progress “Hotel Coppelia.” The news comes as Latido has revealed a slew of sales on top titles. Their number suggests a larger depth to this year’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad