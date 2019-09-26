Marvel’s Kevin Feige Developing ‘Star Wars’ Movie for Disney

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is developing a new “Star Wars” movie for Disney, Variety has learned.

Feige will join Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy in ushering in a new wave of “Star Wars” content as the Skywalker Saga comes to a close with “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” which opens in theaters on Dec. 20.

Walt Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn said in a statement that “Kennedy is pursuing a new era in ‘Star Wars’ storytelling” and that since Feige is a “die-hard” “Star Wars” fan, it made sense for the two producers to work together.

Disney united Marvel and Lucasfilm after acquiring the “Star Wars” company for $4.05 billion in 2012, during which the company announced plans for a new “Star Wars” pic, 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”.

At the time, Disney chairman and chief executive Bob Iger said “We determined we’d be better off as a company to release a sequel to ‘Star Wars’ than not yet determined films.” Iger also called “Star Wars” a “sustainable source of high-quality content with global appeal.”

“It’s incredibly well suited for new business models and digital platforms,” an area that Disney has aggressively pursued with Marvel, he added.

