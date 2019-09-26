×
Marvel’s Kevin Feige Developing ‘Star Wars’ Movie for Disney

Kevin Feige
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is developing a new “Star Wars” movie for DisneyVariety has learned.

Feige will join Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy in ushering in a new wave of “Star Wars” content as the Skywalker Saga comes to a close with “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” which opens in theaters on Dec. 20.

Walt Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn said in a statement that “Kennedy is pursuing a new era in ‘Star Wars’ storytelling” and that since Feige is a “die-hard” “Star Wars” fan, it made sense for the two producers to work together.

Disney united Marvel and Lucasfilm after acquiring the “Star Wars” company for $4.05 billion in 2012, during which the company announced plans for a new “Star Wars” pic, 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”.

At the time, Disney chairman and chief executive Bob Iger said “We determined we’d be better off as a company to release a sequel to ‘Star Wars’ than not yet determined films.” Iger also called “Star Wars” a “sustainable source of high-quality content with global appeal.”

“It’s incredibly well suited for new business models and digital platforms,” an area that Disney has aggressively pursued with Marvel, he added.

    Marvel's Kevin Feige Developing 'Star Wars' Movie for Disney

