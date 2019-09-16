×

Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’ Set for Centerpiece Screening at Rome Festival

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Irishman
CREDIT: Netflix

Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” will be among highlights of the upcoming Rome Film Festival, following its European launch as the closing film at the BFI London Film Festival.

As with the Oct. 13 London premiere, key cast members of the hotly anticipated Netflix film are expected to attend the screening in Rome, as is Scorsese. The Rome premiere, which festival director Antonio Monda described as the event’s “centerpiece,” will take place on October 21.

The Irishman” reunites Scorsese with his “Gangs of New York” screenwriter Steve Zaillian, who adapts from Charles Brandt’s novel “I Heard You Paint Houses,” about the unsolved mystery of union boss Jimmy Hoffa’s disappearance. The long-gestating film provides “a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics,” according to promotional materials.

Related

Besides Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, who star in the roles of Frank Sheeran and Jimmy Hoffa, respectively, other standout talents include Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel, Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, and Stephen Graham

Expensive “de-aging” technology was used to take years off of De Niro and Pacino.

Scorsese’s movie, which has a budget of about $160 million, will have its world premiere as the opening film at the 57th New York Film Festival on Sept. 27.

Netflix and the Rome fest are keeping mum about theatrical distribution plans for the film in Italy, except to say that it will screen in “select theaters.”

But sources tell Variety that the Italian release plan likely calls for “The Irishman” to go out via the Cineteca di Bologna, the Bologna Film Archives, which have a close rapport with Scorsese, and also previously provided limited release for Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma,” also a Netflix film. The Cineteca di Bologna did not immediate respond to a request for confirmation.

As previously announced, this year’s other Rome Film Fest events include a Lifetime Achievement Award to Bill Murray, to be presented by Wes Anderson, and so-called Close Encounters onstage conversations with author Bret Easton Ellis; director Ron Howard, who will present his documentary on opera singer Luciano Pavarotti; director Olivier Assayas, who will talk about the Nouvelle Vague; and Bertrand Tavernier.

The 14th edition of the Rome fest will run Oct. 17-27.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • The Irishman

    Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' Set for Centerpiece Screening at Rome Festival

    Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” will be among highlights of the upcoming Rome Film Festival, following its European launch as the closing film at the BFI London Film Festival. As with the Oct. 13 London premiere, key cast members of the hotly anticipated Netflix film are expected to attend the screening in Rome, as is Scorsese. [...]

  • 'Cheer Up, Mr. Lee' to be

    Korean Comedy 'Cheer Up, Mr. Lee' to be Remade in French

    Currently on-release South Korean comedy drama, “Cheer Up, Mr. Lee” is to be remade in French. “Mr. Lee” is the story of a mentally-challenged man who learns that he has a sick daughter, and embarks on a voyage of discovery with his new family member. A remake deal was struck between Yong Film, part of [...]

  • The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos

    Korea: 'The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos’ Rules Chuseok Holiday Box Office

    Local films dominated cinemagoing in South Korea over the 4-day Chuseok holiday weekend, traditionally one of the year’s busiest periods. The winner was “The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos.” Opening on Wednesday, the CJ Entertainment release earned $20.2 million from 1.97 million admissions over five days. A film adaptation of CJ E&M’s 2014 hit TV [...]

  • Disco

    New Europe Sells Toronto and San Sebastian Film 'Disco' to Several Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jan Naszewski’s New Europe Film Sales has signed several distribution deals on “Disco,” which had its world premiere in Toronto Film Festival’s Discovery section and makes its European premiere in San Sebastian’s New Directors competition. The film has been picked up by Palace for Australia and New Zealand, Artcam for Czech Republic and Slovakia, Kino [...]

  • "Jade Dynasty" in front at the

    China Box Office: 'Jade Dynasty' in Front Ahead of Mixed Competition

    With “Jade Dynasty” out front, Chinese action and Asian animation films led the way at the China box office over the past weekend, while the few American titles in play have failed to attract many moviegoers. Chinese action fantasy “Jade Dynasty” led the weekend box office in its debut with $38.1 million, figures from consultancy [...]

  • The Painted Bird

    Venice Competition Film 'The Painted Bird' Is Czech Entry in Oscar Race

    Václav Marhoul’s “The Painted Bird,” which world premiered at the Venice Film Festival in the main competition and also played at the Toronto Film Festival in Special Presentations, has been selected as the Czech Republic’s entry for the 92nd Academy Awards in the international feature film category. The pic follows the journey of an unnamed [...]

  • Pakistan Picks Freshman Effort 'Laal Kabootar'

    Pakistan Picks Freshman Effort 'Laal Kabootar' as Its Oscar Entry

    Pakistan’s Academy Selection Committee has chosen “Laal Kabootar” as its candidate for the Oscars’ international feature film category. Directed by first-time helmer Kamal Khan, the gangland thriller set in Karachi’s underbelly follows the events that transpire when a woman in search of her husband’s killer is thrown together with a cab driver and petty criminal [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad