×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Robert Downey Jr. Appreciates Martin Scorsese’s ‘Different Perspective’ on Marvel Movies

By

Staff Writer

Mackenzie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr., is the latest Avenger to offer his perspective after Martin Scorsese said Marvel movies are “not cinema.”

Scorsese’s comments gained traction after he compared the Marvel Cinematic Universe to “theme parks,” adding, “It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

Downey Jr. told Howard Stern Monday on the radio personality’s SiriusXM show that he acknowledges Scorsese’s nuanced take.

“I appreciate [Scorsese’s] opinion because I think it’s like anything, we need all of the different perspectives so we can come to center and move on,” Downey Jr. said.

Stern probed Downey Jr., suggesting the actor was being “too nice” about Scorsese’s remark.

“No, really,” Stern responded. “Were you insulted when he said it’s not cinema? That somehow Iron Man isn’t cinema? It is cinema to me.”

Downey Jr. added, “I mean look, it’d be like saying Howard Stern isn’t radio. It makes no sense to say it.”

Downey Jr. might not be offended by Scorsese’s opinion on the superhero trend dominating Hollywood, but he is still proud of the impact his films are making among moviegoers.

“There’s a lot to be said for how these genre movies — and I was happy to be part of the ‘problem’ if there is one — denigrated the era, the art form, of cinema. And, by the way, when you come in like a stomping beast and you eliminate the competition in such a demonstrative way, it’s phenomenal.”

He followed up those thoughts asking Stern, somewhat rhetorically, “Do you actually think Martin Scorsese is upset about Marvel movies?”

“Yes, yes I do,” Stern replied.

More Film

  • A.R Rahman

    Busan: Oscar-winning Composer A.R. Rahman Sings ‘99 Songs’

    A.R. Rahman, Oscar-, BAFTA- and Grammy-winning composer of “Slumdog Millionaire”, will world premiere his debut as screenwriter and producer “99 Songs” at the Busan International Film Festival on Wednesday. The film, directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy (TV’s “The Dewarists”), will play as part of the festival’s ‘Open Cinema’ strand. The screening will be preceded by a [...]

  • ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 08: (L-

    Netflix and Mediaset Announce Details of Major Italian Production Agreement

    Netflix and Mediaset on Tuesday in Rome announced details of an alliance in Italy under which they will jointly produce seven Italian-language feature films, a move that marks the U.S. streaming giant’s biggest Italian content deal to date. Five of the films that Netflix will produce in tandem with Italy’s top private generalist broadcaster were announced. [...]

  • Robert Downey Jr.

    Robert Downey Jr. Appreciates Martin Scorsese's 'Different Perspective' on Marvel Movies

    Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr., is the latest Avenger to offer his perspective after Martin Scorsese said Marvel movies are “not cinema.” Scorsese’s comments gained traction after he compared the Marvel Cinematic Universe to “theme parks,” adding, “It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.” [...]

  • Renee Zellweger Selected for Santa Barbara

    Renee Zellweger Honored With Santa Barbara Film Festival American Riviera Award

    The Santa Barbara International Film Festival will present Renee Zellweger with its American Riviera Award on Jan. 16 at the Arlington Theatre. Zellweger won an Academy Award for Supporting Actress in “Cold Mountain” and was nominated in the Best Actress category for “Chicago” and “Bridget Jones’s Diary.” She has been the focus of awards conversation [...]

  • Jennifer Aniston on Friends Reunion, Morning

    Jennifer Aniston on How Me Too (and Matt Lauer) Influenced 'The Morning Show'

    It’s been 15 years since Jennifer Aniston signed off as Rachel Green on “Friends.” In that time, she’s received plenty of other offers to star in a TV show, but she hadn’t been tempted by any of them. “I was doing so many films at the time,” Aniston says on a recent afternoon, sitting in [...]

  • Asian Project Market

    Busan: Nakai Nomie's 'Topography of Solitude' Wins Top Prize at Asian Project Market

    Japanese writer Nakai Nomie’s “Topography of Solitude” won the Busan Award, top prize at the Asian Project Market, part of the Busan International Film Festival. Sponsored by Busan Metropolitan City, the award comes with a $15,000 cash prize. “Topography” revolves around a woman who works for a company that hires people to pretend to be [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad