Martin Scorsese Compares Marvel Movies to Theme Parks: ‘That’s Not Cinema’

In an interview with Empire magazine, Martin Scorsese gave the Marvel Cinematic Universe the cold shoulder, comparing the billion-dollar franchise to theme parks.

“I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” Scorsese told Empire magazine. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

His comments on superhero movies incited responses from other filmmakers like James Gunn and Joss Whedon, as well as some comic-book personalities. Whedon, a frequent collaborator in the MCU, responded to Scorsese’s comments by highlighting the work of “Guardians of the Galaxy” director Gunn.

Gunn also spoke out on Twitter, saying, “I was outraged when people picketed ‘The Last Temptation of Christ’ without having seen the film. I’m saddened that he’s now judging my films in the same way.” He added, “That said, I will always love Scorsese, be grateful for his contributions to cinema, and can’t wait to see ‘The Irishman.’”

“It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.” I first think of @JamesGunn, how his heart & guts are packed into GOTG. I revere Marty, & I do see his point, but… Well there’s a reason why “I’m always angry”. https://t.co/Wh3ptU2KBp — Joss Whedon (@joss) October 4, 2019

That said, I will always love Scorsese, be grateful for his contribution to cinema, and can’t wait to see The Irishman. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 4, 2019

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” director Peter Ramsey weighed in by calling “The Irishman” director “a god,” adding, “Marvel movies are fun and good. Chill.”

Martin Scorsese is a god. Marvel movies are fun and good. Chill. — Peter Ramsey (@pramsey342) October 4, 2019

View some of the other responses below.

As I tweeted last night, I take no issue with Scorsese. The man's a genius. I'm mostly taking issue today with all of the smug freelancers retweeting his quote, patting themselves on the back as if correct and vindicated, before lining up to watch and review the next one. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) October 4, 2019

Martin Scorsese knows more about movies than you do, and it's okay if he doesn't like the same movies as you do. — Ron Marz (@ronmarz) October 4, 2019