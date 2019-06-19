Paramount Buys Martin Scorsese-Leonardo DiCaprio’s Crime Thriller ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Paramount will finance and distribute the Martin Scorsese-Leonardo DiCaprio murder mystery movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Paramount chief Jim Gianopolous announced the deal Wednesday at the studio’s CineEurope presentation in Barcelona. Scorsese will direct and DiCaprio is attached to star in the adaptation of David Grann’s non-fiction book. Eric Roth is writing the screenplay.

Imperative Entertainment partners Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas acquired the project in 2016, before Doubleday’s publication of Grann’s book. “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set in 1920s Oklahoma, where the newly created Bureau of Investigation began investigating a string of murders of wealthy Osage Indians who had been granted revenue rights to oil discovered under their lands. The book carries the subtitle “The Osage Murders and the Birth of the F.B.I.”