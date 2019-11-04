×

Martin Scorsese Says He Considered Directing ‘Joker’ but ‘Didn’t Have the Time’

By
Henry Chu

International Editor

Henry's Most Recent Stories

View All

Martin Scorsese, whose criticism of superhero movies has continued to cause controversy, says he considered for several years whether to direct “Joker” but decided that he didn’t have the time or the inclination to make a film whose main figure develops “into a comic-book character.”

In an interview with the BBC, Scorsese said that “Joker,” under Todd Phillips’ direction, shows the influence of some of his own films, though he did not identify which ones or what elements. As for directing the film himself, Scorsese said he “thought about it a lot over the past four years.”

“I decided that I didn’t have the time for it,” Scorsese said. “Todd told me, ‘Marty, this is yours,’ and [I said], ‘I don’t know if I want to.’ For personal reasons, I didn’t want to get involved, but I know the script very well.”

He credited Joaquin Phoenix’s performance with helping to turn the film into “a remarkable work.” He said that “Joker” did not count as a superhero film, but even so, he did not know whether he could direct it and make the “next step, which is…this character developing into a comic-book character. He develops into an abstraction. That doesn’t mean it’s bad art. It could be, but it’s not for me, you follow?”

Scorsese reiterated his view of superhero films as “another art form,” different from his version of cinema. “They’re not easy to make,” Scorsese said. “There are a lot of very talented people doing good work, and a lot of young people really, really enjoy them. But I do think it’s more of…an extension of the amusement park.”

Scorsese’s comments came as Disney chief Bob Iger, also speaking to the BBC, said he admired “The Irishman” director but doubted whether he had “ever seen a Marvel film.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Martin Scorsese Considered Directing 'Joker' but

    Martin Scorsese Says He Considered Directing 'Joker' but 'Didn't Have the Time'

    Martin Scorsese, whose criticism of superhero movies has continued to cause controversy, says he considered for several years whether to direct “Joker” but decided that he didn’t have the time or the inclination to make a film whose main figure develops “into a comic-book character.” In an interview with the BBC, Scorsese said that “Joker,” [...]

  • Cornerstone Closes Deals On Phyllida Lloyd’s

    Cornerstone Closes Deals On Phyllida Lloyd’s ‘Herself’ Ahead of AFM

    Cornerstone Films has closed the first deals for Phyllida Lloyd’s female-driven drama “Herself.” The film stars Irish actor Clare Dunne, who is known for her theater work, including Lloyd’s all-female stage version of Shakespeare’s “Henry IV.” Dunne plays Sandra, a young single mother struggling to provide her two young daughters with a safe, happy home [...]

  • Andrea Riseborough Nancy

    Andrea Riseborough Boards Supernatural Thriller 'Geechee' for AGC Studios

    Andrea Riseborough will star in the supernatural thriller “Geechee” for Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios, which will finance and produce. Ford announced the deal Monday, two days ahead of the opening of the American Film Market in Santa Monica. AGC will sell international rights at AFM. CAA Media Finance is co-representing domestic rights. “Geechee” will be the feature [...]

  • Fionn Whitehead Joins Helen Mirren, Jim

    ‘Dunkirk’ Star Fionn Whitehead Joins Helen Mirren, Jim Broadbent in ‘The Duke’

    “Dunkirk” star Fionn Whitehead has signed on for art heist movie “The Duke” and will appear alongside Oscar winners Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren. The Roger Michell (“Notting Hill”) film was written by Richard Bean (“One Man, Two Guvnors”) and Clive Coleman and is based on a true story. It follows a 60 year-old London [...]

  • About Endlessness

    Magnolia Buys Roy Andersson's 'About Endlessness' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Magnolia Pictures has acquired U.S. rights to “About Endlessness” following its best director win at this year’s Venice International Film Festival. It reunites the company with Swedish filmmaker Roy Andersson, who previously directed Magnolia’s 2015 release “A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence.” The indie studio is planning a 2020 theatrical bow for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad