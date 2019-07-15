Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson Film ‘Marry Me’ Moves Back to Universal From STX

The Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson romantic comedy “Marry Me” has moved from STX back to its original home, Universal Pictures.

STX previously took over the project in April. Kat Coiro is directing from a script written by John Rogers and Tami Sagher, with a rewrite by Harper Dill. Colombian singer/rapper Maluma has joined the cast and will play the fiance to Lopez’s pop star character.

The movie is based on a graphic novel by Bobby Crosby and centers on a pop star (Lopez) who, moments before marrying her rockstar fiance at Madison Square Garden, finds out that he cheated on her with her assistant. She breaks down on stage and picks a random man — a math teacher played by Wilson — out of the crowd to marry instead.

Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina will produce alongside Rogers. Executive producers are Willie Mercer, Alex Brown and J.B Roberts.

Lopez will next be seen in STX’s “Hustlers,” a comedy-drama film written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, based on the article “The Hustlers at Scores” by Jessica Pressler. The film also stars Constance Wu, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles and Lili Reinhart. The film is scheduled to be released on Sept. 13.

The news about “Marry Me” was first reported by Deadline.