Marrakech Film Festival to Host Conversations with Marion Cotillard, Luca Guadagnino, Bertrand Tavernier

On top of Robert Redford, the Marrakech International Film Festival will celebrate veteran French filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier, Moroccan actor Mouna Fettou and Bollywood icon Priyanka Chopra Jones during its upcoming 18th edition.

Tavernier, who has directed critically acclaimed films such as “Le Juge et l’Assassin” and “Autour de Minuit” Filmmaker, is a consumed cinephile and presides the prestigious Institut Lumière which organises the annual festival dedicated to heritage films.

Fettou, whose career has spanned nearly three decades, has marked Moroccan cinema since breaking through in “Un amour à Casablanca” in 1991.

Chopra Jones, meanwhile, is one of Indian cinema’s most popular stars and is also highly popular in Morocco where Bollywood movies enjoy a fanbase. Chopra Jones’ tribute will take place for the first time on the Jemaa El Fna Square and will be open to the public.

As previously announced, Redford will receive the Festival’s Etoile d’Or award in recognition of his prodigious career. The tribute will pay homage to Redford’s career as a director, producer, actor, activist and founder of the Sundance Institute and the Sundance Festival, the world’s first festival to be entirely dedicated to independent cinema.

After hosting masterclasses with the Cannes Film Festival’s director Thierry Fremaux, Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese, Robert de Niro, the late Agnes Varda and Guillermo Del Toro, among others, the Marrakech festival will be expanding its lineup from seven to 11 conversations. The prestigious and eclectic roster of masterclasses will comprise of Oscar-winning French actor Marion Cotillard, Palestinian director Elia Suleiman, British producer Jeremy Thomas, American actor Harvey Keitel, Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa, Chopra Jonas, Italian director Luca Guadagnino, French-Moroccan actor Roschdy Zem, Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani, Tunisian actress Hend Sabry and Tavernier, as well as Redford.

The Marrakech fest will take place Nov. 29 to Dec. 7 and Tilda Swinton will preside over the jury.

