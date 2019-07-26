Mark Wahlberg to Star in Dog Aventure Movie ‘Arthur the King’

Mark Wahlberg will star in the true-life canine adventure story “Arthur the King” for Paramount Players.

The project is based on the 2017 book “Arthur: The Dog who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home,” written by Mikael Lindnord, the captain of a Swedish adventure racing team. Lindnord met the wounded stray dog during a 400-mile race through the Ecuadoran jungles, first by throwing him a meatball, which led the dog to follow the team through some of the toughest terrain on the planet. He decided to adopt the dog and bring him back to Sweden.

Wahlberg will portray Lindnor, who will also executive produce. No director is attached. The script has been written by Michael Brandt, whose credits include “3:10 to Yuma” and “Wanted.”

Producers are Mark Canton, Tucker Tooley, Courtney Solomon and Tessa Tooley. Executive producers are Dorothy Canton, Brandt and Lindnord.

Wahlberg starred in Paramount’s two “Daddy’s Home” movies, which were solid performers with the first taking in $242 million worldwide and the sequel grossing $180 million. He starred with Rose Byrne in the 2018 comedy “Instant Family,” which grossed $120 million worldwide.

Wahlberg is also starring in Netflix’s upcoming “Wonderland,” a mystery directed by Peter Berg and written by Sean O’Keefe, based on the novel of same name by Ace Atkins. He recently wrapped shooting the independent drama “Good Joe Bell,” directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green with Reid Miller, Connie Britton, Maxwell Jenkins, and Gary Sinise also starring.

Wahlberg is repped by WME, Leverage Management and Sloane Offer.

