Mark Wahlberg, Connie Britton to Star in ‘Good Joe Bell’ From ‘Brokeback Mountain’ Scribes (EXCLUSIVE)

Mark Wahlberg, Connie Britton and Reid Miller are set to star in “Monsters and Men” helmer Reinaldo Marcus Green’s drama “Good Joe Bell,” from “Brokeback Mountain” screenwriters Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry.

Wahlberg will play real-life Oregonian father Joe Bell, who sets out on a walk across the United States with his son, Jadin (Miller). Production is set to start on April 15 in Utah.

Producers on the pic are Daniela Taplin Lundberg of Stay Gold, Riva Marker and Jake Gyllenhaal of Nine Stories, Eva Maria Daniels of Vision Chaos, Cary Fukunaga of Parliament Of Owls, Ryan Ahrens of Argent Pictures, as well as Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson.

Argent Pictures and Hercules Film Fund are co-financing the film, with Argent Pictures’ Jill Ahrens, Ben Renzo, Tony Parker, Derick Brooks, Michael Finley and Drew Brees executive producing. Ossana and McMurtry will also executive produce. Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas and Jean-Luc De Fanti are executive producing for Hercules and Rhea Films.

Endeavor Content will handle worldwide sales.

“Good Joe Bell” marks Green’s follow-up to his directorial debut “Monsters and Men,” which premiered at the 2018 Sundance International Film Festival to rave reviews. Neon picked up the film, which grossed $500,000 from 153 theaters last fall.

Related NKOTB's 'Hangin' Tough' at 30: How Teen Hijinks in a Volatile City Spawned a Pop Classic Alison Brie, Bo Burnham Join Carey Mulligan's 'Promising Young Woman'

Wahlberg recently starred in “Instant Family” opposite Rose Byrne. Other credits include “Daddy’s Home,” “Ted,” and “Lone Survivor”; he will next star in Peter Berg’s crime drama, “Wonderland.”

Britton can currently be seen in the critically-acclaimed film “The Mustang,” starring Matthias Schoenaerts, and will appear in Jay Roach’s untitled Roger Ailes film starring Charlize Theron along with “Promising Young Woman” with Carey Mulligan and Alison Brie. She’s received Golden Globe nominations for best lead actress in a limited series and drama, respectively, for her performances in “Dirty John” and “Nashville.”

Miller is an up and coming young actor who has starred in “Play By Play” and Brats’ hit series “A Girl Named Jo,” along with guest roles in Netflix’s “You,” Freeform’s “The Fosters,” and “Training Day.”

Wahlberg is repped by WME and Leverage Management. Britton is repped by WME, Untitled Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller. Green is repped by WME. Ossana and McMurtry are repped by United Talent Agency, Anonymous and Robert Thorne and Gregory Redlitz. Miller is repped by Osbrink Talent Agency and The Green Room.