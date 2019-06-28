Mark Wahlberg to Replace Chris Evans in Antoine Fuqua’s ‘Infinite’

×

Mark Wahlberg is in negotiations to take over Chris Evans’ role in Antoine Fuqua’s action thriller, “Infinite.”

Evans, who signed on to the pic in February, was unable to continue with the project due to scheduling issues.

Infinite” is based on D. Eric Maikranz’s novel “The Reincarnationist Papers,” which centers on the Cognomina, a secret society of people who possess total recall of their past lives. A troubled young man haunted by memories of two past lives stumbles upon the centuries-old society and decides to join their ranks. John Lee Hancock and Ian Shorr are adapting the story for the screen.

The Paramount film will be produced by John Zaozirny alongside Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian at Di Bonaventura Pictures. Rafi Crohn is the executive producer.

“Infinite” is set to bow Aug. 7, 2020, with production scheduled to begin this fall.

Wahlberg most recently appeared in the Paramount comedy “Instant Family” and longtime collaborator Peter Berg’s action pic “Mile 22.” He will star in Netflix’s upcoming thriller “Wonderland,” again directed by Berg, as well as the drama “Good Joe Bell” opposite Connie Britton. He will also have a voice role in the Warner Bros. animated Scooby-Do pic “Scoob.”

Fuqua is best-known for his 2001 film “Training Day”; Denzel Washington took home the Academy Award for best actor for his work in the crime thriller. Fuqua most recently directed “The Equalizer 2” and the TV documentary “American Dream/American Knightmare.”

Wahlberg is repped by WME and Leverage Management. Fuqua is repped by CAA.

