×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mark Adams Steps Down as Edinburgh Film Festival Artistic Director

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: EIFF

Mark Adams is stepping down as artistic director of the Edinburgh International Film Festival after having overseen five editions of the event.

“It’s been a real pleasure to work with the team in Edinburgh and help deliver the growth and development of EIFF over the last five festivals and to be instrumental in re-establishing its international profile,” said Adams, who officially leaves this week. “I have decided it is time to move on and look to new and exciting opportunities.”

During Adams’ tenure at festival, overall admissions increased, hitting 70,000 in 2019. His innovations included the People’s Premiere, extending the reach of the festival, and delivering immersive cinema experiences for new festival audiences.

Sandy Begbie, chair of the festival, said: “Mark has worked tirelessly to ensure that EIFF remained relevant to old and new audiences alike. As we look forward to the future, we are hugely grateful for all that Mark has done for the festival.”

EIFF said recruitment for a new artistic director will get underway in the new year. In the meantime, Rod White, director of  programming for EIFF’s parent charity, CMI, will work alongside the existing team to deliver the festival’s 74th edition in 2020. It runs June 17-28.

Popular on Variety

Ken Hay, chief executive of the EIFF, said: “I’m delighted that Rod has agreed to oversee the curation of the screenings program of the 2020 EIFF.  Rod has led the programming team at Filmhouse for the past 20 years, delivering a hugely rich and diverse program for an increasingly broad audience, and we can’t wait to see what he has in store for our 74th edition.”

More Film

  • Mark Adams Steps Down From Edinburgh

    Mark Adams Steps Down as Edinburgh Film Festival Artistic Director

    Mark Adams is stepping down as artistic director of the Edinburgh International Film Festival after having overseen five editions of the event. “It’s been a real pleasure to work with the team in Edinburgh and help deliver the growth and development of EIFF over the last five festivals and to be instrumental in re-establishing its [...]

  • Daisy Ridley is Rey in STAR

    'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' to Hit China Day-and-Date With U.S.

    “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will hit Chinese theaters Dec. 20, day-and-date with the U.S. While Marvel films are typically outsized hits in China, the “Star Wars” franchise has historically under-performed in the territory. Chinese audiences are less familiar with it because the original films were not theatrically released in the ’70s, when Western [...]

  • Filmink Presents logo

    Distributor Filmink Presents Launches in Australia

    Industry veterans, Dov Kornits and Lou Balletti have announced the launch of a new theatrical distributor operating in Australia. The company pitches itself as a one-stop shop straddling distribution and media promotion, and will begin operations with a Friday 13 December release of horror title “Wrinkles the Clown.” Kornits is publisher of Australian film magazine [...]

  • Taylor Russell Waves

    Taylor Russell on Her 'Waves' Role and How Dreams Influenced Her Performance

    Canadian actor Taylor Russell started out in TV roles on The CW and Lifetime, advancing to the big screen in movies like “Before I Fall” with Zoey Deutch, “Down a Dark Hall” with Uma Thurman and “Hot Air” with Steve Coogan and Neve Campbell. In A24’s “Waves,” now in theaters, Russell plays Emily, a shy [...]

  • The Knight Before Christmas,”

    Indie Producers Face a TV Movie Squeeze, but Streamers Are Looking to Buy

    When Hallmark Channel contacted American Cinema Intl. president Chevonne O’Shaughnessy about producing a movie set in the Amish community, she immediately sent an outline for one. ACI had already produced three Amish-themed movies for other outlets, so she figured she’d quickly be brought on board. But O’Shaughnessy says Hallmark didn’t call her back. And she couldn’t [...]

  • BRUNI - Curious and cute, this

    Box Office: 'Frozen 2' Sizzling With $155 Million for Thanksgiving Weekend

    ‘Frozen 2″ is dominating North American moviegoing with as much as $155 million over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday in North America, estimates showed Thursday. Disney’s animated adventure, which opened on Nov. 22 and is playing at 4,440 locations, will wind up with a 10-day total of around $320 million by the end of the weekend — [...]

  • Mathieu Kassovitz (Malotru)

    France's Broadcasting Reform Bill Sets TV Networks Against Indie Producers

    With a long-gestating broadcasting reform bill looming in France, local TV groups such as Canal Plus and TF1 are gearing up to lobby hard and fight independent producers in order to increase IP ownership and retain rights for the series they finance. Under current agreements between producers guilds and TV groups, French TV networks like [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad