Marisa Tomei Joins Jason Momoa in Netflix’s ‘Sweet Girl’

Marisa Tomei
CREDIT: Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock

Marisa Tomei has joined Jason Momoa in “Sweet Girl,” a revenge thriller from Netflix.

The movie is currently in production with Isabela Merced, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Justin Bartha also on board.

Cinematographer Brian Andrew Mendoza is making his directorial debut on the picture that is being produced by Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson via ASAP Entertainment. Momoa, Mendoza and Martin Kistler are also producing.

The movie reteams Mendoza with Momoa, as he served as the DP on the actor’s action movie “Braven.” “Sweet Girl” is also reuniting Momoa with Peyton and Fierson, who produced his drama series “Frontier,” which also streams on Netflix.

The story has Momoa playing a devastated husband who vows to find the people responsible for the murder of his wife while protecting what he has left, his daughter (Merced). Tomei will play a U.S. senator.

Tomei, who has been nominated for three Oscars, winning for best supporting actress for “My Cousin Vinny,” was seen this past summer reprising her role as Aunt May in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” The film, which also stars Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal, was a massive hit, grossing more then $1 billion worldwide. She first appeared in the role in “Captain America: Civil War.”

She recently completed a run on Broadway for “The Rose Tattoo” and wrapped production on Judd Apatow’s untitled Pete Davidson movie, which bows next summer. She appeared with Isabelle Huppert in “Frankie,” which premiered at the 2019 Canes Film Festival.

Tomei is repped by UTA, Untitled and Paul Hastings.

