Mario Casas to Star in ‘Cross the Line’ From YouTuber David Victori (EXCLUSIVE)

Mario Casas, one of Spain’s biggest heartthrobs, is set to star in “Cross the Line,” directed by Barcelona’s David Victori. It starts shooting May 24.

Casas has lately branched out into more demanding upscale fare such as Netflix’s “The Photographer of Mauthausen.” Victori is the winner of the first YouTube Your Film Festival, having helmed a sci-fi web series exec-produced by Ridley Scott and Michael Fassbender.

At the Cannes Film Market, “Cross the Line” producer Filmax will present a teaser shot specifically for buyers.

It could prove steamy. In the film, Dani (Casas) is just getting back to living his normal life after caring for his ill father. Shortly after his father dies, Dani crosses paths with Mila, who seduces him. Things turn violent when Mila’s possessive partner, Ray, reemerges in her life and begins threatening Dani, who finds himself going to extremes in self-defense.

“The addition of Mario Casas as the protagonist gives the film even more commercial appeal in many global markets,” Iván Díaz, head of international at Filmax, said in a statement.

“The script is filled with twists and turns, and gives us a chance to reflect on how a normal person can change when pushed to the extreme,” producers Carlos and Laura Fernández said.