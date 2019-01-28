×
Margot Robbie Reveals Harley Quinn’s New Look in ‘Birds of Prey’ Teaser

Harley Quinn’s got a new look.

Margot Robbie revealed the first glimpse at her new take on the DC antiheroine and the rest of the cast of the upcoming female-driven “Birds of Prey” superhero film.

In a short teaser video titled “See You Soon,” an ’80s pop beat plays over quick glimpses of the cast in full costume. Robbie looks particularly joyful as Harley, happier than when we last saw her in prison at the end of 2016’s “Suicide Squad.” Robbie also posted a shot of the new look on her Instagram.

Miss me? 💋HQ

Still keeping her famous baseball bat and tattoos, Harley Quinn is now complete with a shorter haircut and a neon pink outfit covered in confetti. Officially titled “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn),” there’s a good chance that the movie will see a Harley Quinn liberated from her often toxic relationship with the Joker.

Speaking to Variety earlier this month, “Bird of Prey” screenwriter Christina Hodson said of the movie’s full title, “Emancipation means a lot of different things to a lot of different people, and we’re going to be exploring that in different ways.”

In the teaser, Robbie is joined by castmates Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco, and Ewan McGregor. In the eighth DC film, Harley Quinn must team up with superheroines Huntress (Winstead), Black Canary (Smollett-Bell), and Renee Montoya (Perez) to save Cassandra Cain (Basco) from the crime lord Black Mask (Gregor).

“Birds of Prey” is slated to release Feb. 7, 2020.

