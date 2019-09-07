×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Marder’s Riz Ahmed-Starring ‘Sound of Metal’ Explores Deaf Identity

By

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy Toronto Film Festival

Sound of Metal,” which made its world premiere Sept. 6 at TIFF in the Platform Prize program, is the directorial debut of Darius Marder, who co-wrote the screenplay with his brother, Abraham. Starring Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke, Lauren Ridloff and Mathieu Amalric, “Sound of Metal” follows a drummer named Ruben (Ahmed) whose life and relationship with his bandmate and girlfriend (Cooke) are turned upside-down when he begins to lose his hearing. Matters of the heart mix with the rigorous demands of the percussive world, with everything taking on added dimension because of his rapid hearing-loss.

Marder, who previously co-wrote “The Place Beyond the Pines” and has re-teamed with that film’s director, Derek Cianfrance, for an upcoming Western, sees “Sound of Metal” as “a spiritual film, not in an overly religious way, but as a very visceral and emotional experience. I’m a believer in intimacy and sincerity, and I wanted to ask the question of what happens when you strip away who you think you are.”

Related

And it was that level of intimacy that leading man Ahmed responded to, commenting that “Darius created a safe space for me to be more vulnerable on-screen than I ever have been before.”

Ridloff plays Diane, a deaf woman who crosses paths with Ruben. “What impresses me the most about ‘Sound of Metal’ is how it’s such an authentic piece of writing done by a bunch of hearing people,” Ridloff says, adding that the film “explores the subtleties of hearing loss and the many degrees of deaf identity that has generally been hidden from society.”

A large number of the cast were recruited from the deaf community. “Inclusive storytelling is essential,” says Marder, who adds that “diversity in film, not only in terms of who we see on camera but who the stories are about, helps to show a representation of the world we live in. We fought from the beginning to cast deaf actors in deaf roles.”

Ahmed’s dedication to his craft was integral to the entire production finding its stride. “I love the idea of being challenged and here I learned how to play the drums and American Sign Language. One of the most beautiful things about being an actor is learning new skills. It’s such a unique gift, and this film was fully transformative,” he says. And his director couldn’t be happier. “All of the actors had to earn each moment,” says Marder, who adds that “the bravery and intensity shown by everyone in the cast is what I hope gets honored. They delivered everything I asked of them, and more.”

It was a fast shoot on a limited budget, which helped to keep the creative juices flowing. “We shot it in four weeks, and we only did two takes per scene, so everyone really got down in the trenches and brought the best that they could to every single moment,” says Ahmed, who adds that the film “opened my heart and my eyes. It’s a love story, it’s a music film, and it’s a film about how we all communicate with each other. I’m so grateful to have taken this journey with everyone as it was such an immersive experience.”

And Marder’s quest for realism certainly made an impact. “I saw how Darius hand-picked each actor and how much authenticity he sought,” says Ridloff. “This was not an easy film to put together from scratch but Darius did it.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Marder's Riz Ahmed-Starring 'Sound of Metal'

    Marder's Riz Ahmed-Starring 'Sound of Metal' Explores Deaf Identity

    “Sound of Metal,” which made its world premiere Sept. 6 at TIFF in the Platform Prize program, is the directorial debut of Darius Marder, who co-wrote the screenplay with his brother, Abraham. Starring Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke, Lauren Ridloff and Mathieu Amalric, “Sound of Metal” follows a drummer named Ruben (Ahmed) whose life and relationship [...]

  • Robinson Stevenin, Lola Naymark, Jean-Pierre Darroussin,

    Director Robert Guédiguian on Working With a Troupe, CNC and Streamers

    When Robert Guédiguian returned to this year’s Venice Film Festival to premiere his latest film, “Gloria Mundi,” he brought nearly the exact same cast that joined him at the 2017 Venice festival for his previous outing, “The House by the Sea.” That is because the French director has built a tightknit troupe over the years, [...]

  • Benedict Andrews, Kristen Stewart and Anthony

    Kristen Stewart Wants to Play a Gay Superhero

    In order to play the doomed film star Jean Seberg in Amazon Studios’s “Seberg,” Kristen Stewart channeled some of her own experiences with invasive paparazzi. “I didn’t have to fake it,” Stewart said in a wide-ranging interview at Variety‘s studio at the Toronto International Film Festival. “I know that feeling of sort of feeling stolen [...]

  • For web story

    Venice Film Review: 'The Burnt Orange Heresy'

    Watching “The Burnt Orange Heresy,” you may find yourself wishing one of two things: that Claes Bang and Elizabeth Debicki had been around to make elegant little mystery capers with Alfred Hitchcock in his prime, or that Hitch were around today to direct this one, a marble-cool art-fraud thriller that begins lithely and sexily before, [...]

  • Todd Phillips, Joaquin Phoenix. Director Todd

    'Joker' Wins Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival, Roman Polanski Takes Runner-Up Prize

    Todd Phillips’ dark supervillain origin story “Joker” has come up trumps at the Venice Film Festival, taking the Golden Lion from a jury headed by Argentine auteur Lucrecia Martel. Controversial veteran Roman Polanski, meanwhile, took the runner-up Grand Jury Prize for his film “An Officer and a Spy,” capping a festival marked by debate over [...]

  • 'Jojo Rabbit' Producer Chelsea Winstanley Needs

    'Jojo Rabbit' Producer Chelsea Winstanley Needs to Reveal the Truth

    Producer Chelsea Winstanley heads to Toronto with “Jojo Rabbit,” a black comedy set in WWII from her husband Taika Waititi in which a lonely German boy must confront his blind nationalism when he discovers that his mom is hiding a Jewish girl. Oh, and he does that with the help of his imaginary friend, Hitler. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad