Marc Webb Eyed to Direct Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Remake (EXCLUSIVE)

Justin Kroll

Heigh-ho, heigh-ho, it’s off to Disney Marc Webb goes. The filmmaker is in talks to direct the studio’s upcoming live-action adaptation of “Snow White.”

While the deal isn’t finalized, sources tell Variety that Webb is the top choice to helm the movie.

“The Girl on the Train” screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson is in negotiations to pen the script for “Snow White,” which will expand upon the story and music from the 1938 animated classic. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the duo behind “La La Land,” “The Greatest Showman,” and “Dear Evan Hansen,” will write new songs for the movie. Marc Platt is on board to produce.

The original “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” cartoon, based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale, was first released over 80 years ago. It was Disney’s inaugural animated feature film and became a massive success for the studio.

There have been several adaptations of the classic tale over the years. Recent iterations include 2012’s “Mirror Mirror” with Julia Roberts and Lily Collins and Universal’s darker take, “Snow White and the Huntsman” starring Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart.

This year, Disney is rebooting a number of its classics, including “Dumbo,” “Aladdin,” and “The Lion King.”

Webb, best-known for directing “The Amazing Spider-Man” films featuring Andrew Garfield, has also helmed indies like Fox Searchlight’s “Gifted” and “The Only Living Boy in New York.” He is repped by CAA.

  • Summer of Changsha review

    Cannes Film Review: 'Summer of Changsha'

    Chinese actor Zu Feng makes a professional, polished but overly cautious directorial debut with “Summer of Changsha,” a dour police procedural wrapped around an even more dour romance that seems to exist to make the point that no good deed goes unpunished in our modern, alienated world. Trapped in a muddy, deterministic plot, hurting, guilt-ridden [...]

