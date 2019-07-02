×

Film News Roundup: Mark Damon's DCR Finance Receives $25 Million Investment

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Mark Damon, CEO & Chairman, Foresight UnlimitedAmerican Film Market 2017 - Day 5 at the Santa Monica Pier, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 06 Nov 2017
CREDIT: Dan Steinberg/Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, Mark Damon receives an investment from Cinevideotech, Hollywood publicists set their awards show, Rob Zombie’s “3 From Hell” and a 9/11 documentary “You Are Here” get release dates. 

INVESTMENT

Mark Damon’s DCR Finance Corp., co-headed with financer Adi Cohen and producer Jordi Rediu, has received a $25 million investment from Cinevideotech Inc., Variety has learned exclusively.

The fund’s first investment will be the P&A for Vietnam War drama “The Last Full Measure,” which Roadside Attractions will release on Oct. 25. The film stars Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, with Ed Harris and Samuel L. Jackson and is directed by Todd Robinson. Damon produced “The Last Full Measure” through his Foresight banner and is also handling worldwide sales.

Film entrepreneur Egon Stephan heads Cinevideotech. Damon’s credits include “2 Guns” and “Lone Survivor.”

Related

The deal was orchestrated and brokered by 444 Film Group and Financing Dreams Today founder, Yahkaeem Jasper Thos., and 444 Film Group Partner Len Gibson. Legal management of the fund is being handled by James Greenslade, Razwana Akram and Simon Goldberg of London’s Simons Muirhead & Burton.

AWARDS SHOW

The International Cinematographers Guild has set its 57th Annual ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon for Feb. 7 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, two days before the 92nd Academy Awards.

The awards include recognition for the best movie and television campaigns, won this year by “Crazy Rich Asians” and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Other awards include Motion Picture Showman of the Year, Television Showman of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity and the Bob Yeager Award for Community Service.

More than 800 industry members are expected to attend the awards luncheon. Awards chair this year is Tim Menke with Sheryl Main serving as co-chair.

RELEASE DATES

Lionsgate and Saban Films have set a mid-September release for Rob Zombie’s “3 From Hell,” the follow-up to his “House of 1,000 Corpses” and “The Devil’s Rejects.”

The film will be released in nearly 900 movie theaters on Sept. 16-18 through Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network with unique bonus content each night. Sheri Moon Zombie, Sid Haig and Bill Moseley will star.

“This event is a long time coming,” Zombie said. “The journey of these characters has always been special to me, and I am thrilled to finally let the fans experience the next episode of the Firefly madness.  This project was a true labor of love for everyone involved, and we know we have created something amazing for the loyal followers of these films. Let the insanity begin!”

“3 From Hell” was written and directed by Zombie, who also produced alongside CC Capital Arts Entertainment’s Mike Elliot. Greg Holstein and Saban Films’ Jonathan Saba are executive producers.

****

Fathom Events has scheduled Sept. 11 showings for the documentary “You Are Here,” which depicts the aftermath of 38 planes arriving at Gander, Newfoundland, following the 9/11 attacks.

During those five days after 9/11, the people of Gander united as a community to give the 6,500  strangers a place to stay and welcome them. “You Are Here” will show in nearly 800 U.S. movie theaters as a one-night event.

“You Are Here,” produced by Peter Gentile of M.D.F. Productions Inc., won the 2019 Best Documentary Program and Best Picture Editing Documentary by Canadian Screen Awards; the 2018 Audience Choice Best Documentary by Cinefest Sudbury; and the jury prize from BANFF World Media Festival.

Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said, “This documentary is a story of hope even in the darkest of times.”

 

