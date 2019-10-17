‘The Front Runner’s’ Mamoudou Athie Joins ‘Jurassic World 3’

Mamoudou Athie has joined the cast of the third installment in Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s “Jurassic World” saga.

He joins Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who will reprise their roles from the previous films, as well as Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, who starred in the original mega-hit “Jurassic Park.”

Colin Trevorrow, who helmed the first “Jurassic World,” is returning to direct the pic and co-wrote the script with Emily Carmichael. The script is based on a story by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly, who penned the previous two scripts.

Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow return to executive produce, once again partnering with producers Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley. Universal’s senior vice president of production Sara Scott is overseeing production on behalf of the studio.

Trevorrow directed 2015’s “Jurassic World,” which went on to gross $1.67 billion worldwide and is the sixth-highest-grossing film in cinema history. Trevorrow will also continue to consult with Spielberg and Marshall on the management of the growing “Jurassic” brand, including video games, toys, novels, animated Lego series and theme parks.

Best known for his breakout role in Jason Reitman’s “The Front Runner,” Athie can be seen as the lead in Prentice Penny’s father-son drama “Uncorked” for Netflix. Other past credits include “Patti Cake$” and Facebook’s “Sorry for Your Loss.”

