×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ Rules International Box Office With $117 Million

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Angelina Jolie is Maleficent in Disneyâ€™s MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

Though Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evilstumbled at the domestic box office, the Angelina Jolie-led sequel enjoyed a far stronger start overseas.

The follow-up to 2014’s fantasy adventure inspired by the “Sleeping Beauty” villain took off with $117 million from 56 international markets. In North America, “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” debuted with a meager $36 million for a worldwide launch of $153 million. Despite the lower-than-expected bow, the film marks the third-highest global opening weekend ever for the month of October. The $185 million movie will have to bank on overseas audiences to continue turning out in force in order to turn a profit.

China led the way among foreign territories and secured $22.4 million over the weekend, marking a 15% jump on ticket sales from the original. Other top markets include Russia with $10.7 million, Mexico with $7.8 million, Indonesia with $4.8 million and Italy with $4.7 million.

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” co-stars Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ed Skrein and Chiwetel Ejiofor and picks up after the events of the first film, which sees Princess Aurora’s (Fanning) plans to wed. Joachim Ronning (“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man Tell No Tales”) directed the dark take on Disney’s classic fairytale.

Among holdovers, Warner Bros.’ “Joker” continues to impress overseas, declining just 37% and raking in another $77.8 million. Directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” had now earned $490.3 million at the international box office and $737.5 million worldwide. Overseas, the origin story about Batman’s notorious foe stands as the fourth-highest grossing DC film of all time. In 17 territories including Italy, Spain, Russia, Argentina and Mexico, “Joker” is the biggest DC entry ever. To date, “Joker” has seen the strongest showing in the United Kingdom ($49.9 million), followed by Mexico ($36.4 million), Korea ($32.9 million) and Brazil ($25.5 million).

Elsewhere, Paramount’s “Gemini Man” collected $31.1 million from 58 international territories, boosting its overseas bounty to $39 million. Ang Lee’s sci-fi thriller, led by Will Smith, debuted this weekend in Mexico with $2.7 million, as well as Russia with $2.7 million, Korea with $2.2 million, the United Kingdom with $2.2 million and Indonesia with $1.3 million. “Gemini Man” opens in its final major markets, Japan and Taiwan, on Oct. 25.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Angelina Jolie is Maleficent in Disneyâ€™s

    'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' Rules International Box Office With $117 Million

    Though Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” stumbled at the domestic box office, the Angelina Jolie-led sequel enjoyed a far stronger start overseas. The follow-up to 2014’s fantasy adventure inspired by the “Sleeping Beauty” villain took off with $117 million from 56 international markets. In North America, “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” debuted with a meager $36 [...]

  • Angelina Jolie is Maleficent in Disney’s

    Box Office: 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' Dominates With Soft $36 Million

    Five years after Angelina Jolie’s “Maleficent” cast a spell over the box office, the villainous enchantress has returned to the top of domestic charts. Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” a sequel to 2014’s fantasy adventure based on the “Sleeping Beauty” sorceress, flew lower than the original and debuted to a disappointing $36 million from 2,790 [...]

  • MIA Wrap

    Rome MIA Market Wraps With Stronger U.S. Presence, Boosts Italy's Industry Standing

    Rome’s MIA market for TV series, feature films and documentaries wrapped positively Sunday with organizers boasting a bump in attendance just as some 2,500 executives departed in an upbeat mood after four days of dealmaking and presentations of mostly European fresh product, which elevated Italy’s global standing in the industry, especially within the TV sector. [...]

  • Film Republic Adds Further Sales for

    Film Republic Inks Further Deals for 'God of the Piano' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sales agent Film Republic has closed further territory sales on “God of the Piano.” Film Movement previously picked up North American rights to the film, as reported exclusively by Variety. Mont Blanc Cinema has taken the rights for Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay. Limelight Distribution is looking after the Australian and New Zealand releases, Hualu [...]

  • ‘Bears Famous Invasion’s Lorenzo Mattotti Brings

    Lorenzo Mattotti on MIA Title ‘Bears Famous Invasion of Sicily’

    Illustrator Lorenzo Mattotti is no stranger to film festivals. The artist – a long-time New Yorker cover artist and onetime Lou Reed and Michelangelo Antonioni collaborator – has designed posters for past editions of Venice and Cannes, and has contributed to films that played in Toronto and Rome. This year, however, he experienced the festival [...]

  • Dreamworks Abominable

    'Abominable' Release in Malaysia Abandoned

    Plans to release the increasingly controversial Chinese-U.S. co-produced animation film “Abominable” in Malaysia have been dropped after the distributor said that it would not be cut to cater to political sensitivities. The film includes a scene which depicts a map showing the South China Sea and the so called “nine-dash line” that China uses to [...]

  • Hui He

    RAI Com Takes World Sales on Italy/China Doc About Star Soprano Hui He (EXCLUSIVE)

    Italy’s RAI Com has taken world sales on high-profile documentary “Hui He, the Soprano From the Silk Road,” which is about the personal and artistic journey of one of the world’s leading sopranos and also marks a milestone Italian-Chinese co-production. Hui He was born and trained as a singer in the Chinese city of Xi’an, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad