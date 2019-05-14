Angelina Jolie Faces Off Against Michelle Pfeiffer in ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ Trailer

Princess Aurora and her fairy kingdom better watch out now that Angelina Jolie is back as the classic “Sleeping Beauty” villain in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”

Five years after the original “Maleficent” hit theaters, Jolie reprises her role alongside Elle Fanning, Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple and Lesley Manville in the fairytale sequel. Michelle Pfeiffer and Robert Lindsay join as Queen Ingrith and King John, rulers of the magical kingdom and Maleficent’s enemies.

“There are many who prey on the innocent. I’m sure your kind would agree,” Maleficent tells Queen Ingrith in the film’s first teaser.

“If I didn’t know better, I’d say you were making a threat,” the Queen responds.

“Well, do you?,” Maleficent asks.

“Do I what?,” the Queen wonders.

“Know better,” Maleficent says.

The movie picks up several years after the original, further exploring the complicated relationship between Maleficent and Aurora (Fanning) — the formerly cursed princess who is next in line to become Queen of the Moors, the magical realm of fairytale creatures. Once Aurora’s adored fairy godmother, Maleficent now has sinister plans to take over the kingdom using her evil magic, army of dark creatures and servant Diaval (Riley).

If devoted Disney fans think they know how this classic story will end, Maleficent ominously promises in the trailer that “this is no fairytale.”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” — the final Disney live-action remake of 2019 — hits theaters on Oct. 18. The “Dumbo” reboot kicked off the flurry of Disney reimaginings in March, with “Aladdin” bowing on May 24 and “The Lion King” debuting on July 19.