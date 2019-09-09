×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Magnolia Pictures Buys French Romance ‘Two of Us’ for North America

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Two of Us
CREDIT: Toronto FIlm Festival

Magnolia Pictures has acquired North American rights to the romance-drama “Two of Us,” the feature directorial debut of France-based Italian filmmaker Filippo Meneghetti.

Magnolia is planning a theatrical release early next year. The films follows two older women, played by Barbara Sukowa and Martine Chevallier, who live across the hall from each other in the same apartment building but have kept their romance hidden for decades.

The film held its world premiere as part of the Toronto International Film Festival’s Discovery program. Variety’s Mark Keizer said in his review that the film is “an affirmation of our universal desire for emotional intimacy and how the right connection can overcome all social and physical limitations. The fact that the relationship is between two lesbians well into their retirement years only makes the film even more quietly groundbreaking.”

“Two of Us” was written by Meneghetti, Malysone Bovorasmy and Florence Vignon. The film is a Paprika Films, Tarantula Luxembourg, and Artémis production. Producers are Pierre-Emmanuel Fleurantin and Laurent Baujard.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia’s Dori Begley and John Von Thaden with Daniela Elstner of Doc & Film International on behalf of the filmmaker and producers.

Magnolia also recently acquired the rights to “Scandalous,” Mark Landsman’s documentary about the National Enquirer.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Two of Us

    Magnolia Pictures Buys French Romance 'Two of Us' for North America

    Magnolia Pictures has acquired North American rights to the romance-drama “Two of Us,” the feature directorial debut of France-based Italian filmmaker Filippo Meneghetti. Magnolia is planning a theatrical release early next year. The films follows two older women, played by Barbara Sukowa and Martine Chevallier, who live across the hall from each other in the [...]

  • Meryl StreepVariety Studio at Toronto International

    Meryl Streep on the Power of Making Movies for Netflix

    “The Laundromat,” Steven Soderbergh’s drama inspired by the Panama Papers, wasn’t originally a Netflix movie. But when the entertainment goliath nabbed the project in the summer of 2018, it marked another big victory for Netflix. The company could add Soderbergh’s name to its growing roster of A-list directors — ranging from Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”) to [...]

  • Todd Strauss-Schulson'Isn't it Romantic' film premiere,

    'Isn't It Romantic' Director in Talks to Helm 'Zombie Brother'

    “Isn’t It Romantic” and “Finals Girls” director Todd Strauss-Schulson in talks to direct “Zombie Brother,” an action-comedy from STX Films and China-based Tencent Pictures. The film is an adaptation of Tencent’s digital comic book of the same name, which has garnered more than 24 billion views over 241 episodes. “Zombie Brother” has already been adapted [...]

  • Film4 Uses Toronto as Springboard to

    Film4 Uses Toronto as Springboard to Launch Standout Titles

    The U.K.’s Film4 backs 10 to 12 features a year, meaning that its eight-strong lineup of world premieres at Toronto Intl. Film Festival see the curtain raised on a hefty chunk of its slate. That’s fine by Film4 boss Daniel Battsek. “Toronto was elevated for me during my American experience; it was only once I [...]

  • Omari Hardwick, a cast member in

    'Power's' Omari Hardwick to Star in Thriller 'Spell' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Power” star Omari Hardwick is in final negotiations to lead the upcoming horror-thriller “Spell,” sources tell Variety. Hardwick’s attachment to the Paramount Players project comes just as his hit crime drama is set to finish up with its sixth and final season. “Spell” follows a man (Hardwick) who crashes his plane while en route to [...]

  • DM_20181107_010.NEF

    Toronto Film Review: 'Dirt Music'

    Tim Winton’s 2001 novel “Dirt Music” told the story of two haunted loners drawn into a bizarre love triangle in a remote fishing village on the coast of Western Australia. But the novel’s setting was always its most vibrant character, with Winton dissecting and eulogizing the gorgeous, harsh, mythical wildernesses of Australia’s largest state in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad