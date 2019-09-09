Magnolia Pictures Buys French Romance ‘Two of Us’ for North America

Magnolia Pictures has acquired North American rights to the romance-drama “Two of Us,” the feature directorial debut of France-based Italian filmmaker Filippo Meneghetti.

Magnolia is planning a theatrical release early next year. The films follows two older women, played by Barbara Sukowa and Martine Chevallier, who live across the hall from each other in the same apartment building but have kept their romance hidden for decades.

The film held its world premiere as part of the Toronto International Film Festival’s Discovery program. Variety’s Mark Keizer said in his review that the film is “an affirmation of our universal desire for emotional intimacy and how the right connection can overcome all social and physical limitations. The fact that the relationship is between two lesbians well into their retirement years only makes the film even more quietly groundbreaking.”

“Two of Us” was written by Meneghetti, Malysone Bovorasmy and Florence Vignon. The film is a Paprika Films, Tarantula Luxembourg, and Artémis production. Producers are Pierre-Emmanuel Fleurantin and Laurent Baujard.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia’s Dori Begley and John Von Thaden with Daniela Elstner of Doc & Film International on behalf of the filmmaker and producers.

Magnolia also recently acquired the rights to “Scandalous,” Mark Landsman’s documentary about the National Enquirer.