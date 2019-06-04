×
Magic 8 Ball Movie in Development at Blumhouse, Mattel

Dave McNary

Jeff Wadlow
It is certain that a “Magic 8 Ball” movie is in the works. In fact, you may rely on it.

A movie centered on the fortune-telling toy, which dates back to the 1950s, is being developed by Mattel Films and Blumhouse Productions. “Fantasy Island” director Jeff Wadlow is attached to helm and will script with collaborators Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach.

The sooth-saying device contains a white 20-sided die floating in blue-tinted alcohol. Each of the die’s 20 faces has a brief message — 10 affirmative, five negative, and five non-committal — read through a window on the ball’s bottom. The replies are to be looked at after asking the ball a yes–no question and include “It is certain,” “You may rely on it,” “Better not tell you now,” “Ask again later,” “Don’t count on it” and “Outlook not so good.”

The latest roll of “Magic 8 Ball” was announced Monday as Mattel Films’ first partnership with an independent studio. Universal had launched development in 2006 with Tom Shadyac attached and Paramount took a turn at the project in 2010.

Wadlow directed Blumhouse’s “Truth or Dare,” which grossed $95 million worldwide on a $3 million budget. His other credits include “Kick-Ass 2,” “Never Back Down,” “Memoirs of an International Assassin” and “Cry Wolf.”

Robbie Brenner, head of Mattel Films, said, “There are no partners better suited to tell the Magic 8 Ball story in collaboration with Mattel Films than Jeff Wadlow and Blumhouse Productions, whose unique approach to the thriller genre has captivated audiences worldwide and has gained widespread accolades.”

Mattel Films is also developing feature films based on the Barbie, Hot Wheels, Masters of the Universe, American Girl and View Master brands. Sony Pictures has set a March 5, 2021 release date for fantasy adventure “Masters of the Universe,” which Noah Centineo will lead.

Blumhouse’s credits include “Get Out,” “BlacKkKlansman” and “Ma” along with the franchises for The Purge, Insidious, Ouija and Paranormal Activity. Wadlow is repped by UTA, Artists First and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman. The news was first reported by Deadline.

    It is certain that a "Magic 8 Ball" movie is in the works. In fact, you may rely on it. A movie centered on the fortune-telling toy, which dates back to the 1950s, is being developed by Mattel Films and Blumhouse Productions. "Fantasy Island" director Jeff Wadlow is attached to helm and will script with

