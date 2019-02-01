×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mads Mikkelsen Tells His ‘Billy Elliot’ Story at Göteborg

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Carla Orrego Veliz

GOTEBORG —  The excitement was palpable on Thursday in the Stora Theatern, when Göteborg Film Festival artistic director Jonas Holmberg appeared on stage to present Danish actor right before the screening of the Academy Award-nominated “The Hunt,” which still drew astonished gasps from the crowd. Quickly advertising the actor’s latest film “Arctic” (“It’s all about Mads Mikkelsen. Since almost everything else is white, it’s very easy to see him”), Holmberg welcomed director Thomas Vinterberg, arriving in town mere minutes before the event.

“I am very proud of ‘The Hunt.’ The only sad thing about it is that the reality is much worse,” he said. “But there is beauty in this film, and one of the beauties is Mads Mikkelsen, even though we tried to give him some glasses and a weird haircut. It was possibly the best collaboration I have ever had.”

“This city is actually where my career started,” Mikkelsen shared later in conversation with Dagens Nyheter’s film editor Helena Lindblad, referring to his short-lived stint at a local ballet academy. “It was kind of a ‘Billy Elliot’ story – I was from a working-class background and I couldn’t tell my friends I was a dancer. Then, many years later, it was my first film festival. We didn’t win anything, but we were among adults who made real films. And here I am, receiving this award.”

Related

It was in fact his non-acting background that got him his first role inNicolas Winding Refn’s “Pusher.” “Nicolas hated actors. Hated! But somebody told him there was this guy in drama school that nobody could understand.”

As the evening went on, Mikkelsen discussed a career spanning over 20 years. One that included “Casino Royale,” “After the Wedding,” “Royal Affair” and “Hannibal,” mentioned to a cacophony of loud cheers from “fannibals” in the room.

“Once we had foie gras on set and it was so good we deliberately fucked up our lines with Laurence Fishburne to eat it again,” gossiped the actor, also addressing his tendency to play characters with eye issues. “If you want to make a drastic change to somebody’s face, you go for the eye. If you try to do something to somebody’s lip, everybody goes: It’s gross, I don’t want to watch that.” But even with such blockbusters under his belt as “Doctor Strange” or “Rogue One,” he wasn’t trying to differentiate.

“In Europe, I always get this question about the difference between European and American cinema. I didn’t grow up watching French films; I grew up with Bruce Lee. I don’t want to pick. Most actors are like that, they are just not brave enough to say it.”

Still, with his new collaboration with Vinterberg shaping up into an ensemble film about “the beauty of drinking alcohol,” Mikkelsen isn’t quite done with Denmark just yet. “It was a pure time,” he said, referring to the years when Dogme 95 made its mark on the world. “We were not hot, but we were young. We thought people were watching us and that’s the most important thing for a filmmaker today: You have to make your film. If it doesn’t work, you are to blame. But if it does, you are the hero. That’s what Dogme was all about.”

With references to Swedish culture garnering spontaneous applause from the Göteborg audience, Mikkelsen also professed his love for actor Max Von Sydow. In 2010, they voiced “Moomins and the Comet Chase.” “They decided to have all these Scandinavian actors speaking English with their funny accents. Now I always say I made a film with Max Von Sydow, even though we never actually met.”

But the name he kept on mentioning the most was that of Martin Scorsese. “I don’t like ‘Taxi Driver’ – I love ‘Taxi Driver.’ I am watching a guy I don’t like and then later I like him, and then I don’t like him again. That’s clever filmmaking,” he added, before answering questions from the crowd, when he suggested his key concern in acting.

“What we have right now is an identity war and I am not interested. We want each other to be individuals, not a part of some group that’s being oppressed. I dive into my character – I am not sending a message.”

The Nordic Honorary Dragon is given to inspiring Nordic filmmakers whose works deserves particular attention. It was awarded for the first time in 2014 to Baltasar Kormakur, later joined by Liv Ullmann, Susanne Bier and Alicia Vikander.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Film

  • Finnish Director Miia Tervo Brings Out

    Finnish Director Miia Tervo Brings Out Fresh New Voice With 'Aurora'

    With “Aurora,” a female-centric romantic comedy with social undertones, Miia Tervo has emerged as one of Finland’s most promising and daring young directors. While attending the Goteborg Film Festival, where “Aurora” is nominated for three awards, Tervo spoke to Variety about being one of Finland’s very few women directors and her desire to address young [...]

  • Mads Mikkelsen, a Nordic Honorary Dragon

    Mads Mikkelsen Tells His ‘Billy Elliot’ Story at Göteborg

    GOTEBORG —  The excitement was palpable on Thursday in the Stora Theatern, when Göteborg Film Festival artistic director Jonas Holmberg appeared on stage to present Danish actor right before the screening of the Academy Award-nominated “The Hunt,” which still drew astonished gasps from the crowd. Quickly advertising the actor’s latest film “Arctic” (“It’s all about [...]

  • Game Of Thrones The Crown

    2018 Film and TV Production Spend in the U.K. Hits £3.1 billion

    Spending on film and high-end TV production in the U.K. topped £3.1 billion ($4.1 billion) in 2018, the second highest number on record, but down on 2017’s record-breaking total of £3.3 billion. The BFI released 2018 figures, Friday, that shed light on the health of the U.K. business. Spending on high-end TV was up 4% [...]

  • Elisabeth Moss

    Elisabeth Moss, Susan Sarandon Set for Women’s Rights Movie ‘Call Jane’

    Elisabeth Moss and Susan Sarandon have signed on for “Call Jane,” which follows a 1960s underground abortion movement in the U.S. Sian Heder (“Tallulah”) will helm the picture. Moss will produce along with Robbie Brenner, the Oscar-nominated producer of “Dallas Buyers Club,” under her Unburdened Entertainment shingle. Moss will play Joy, a traditional housewife who falls [...]

  • Sundance Film Review: 'Hail Satan?'

    Sundance Film Review: 'Hail Satan?'

    The title card for Penny Lane’s phenomenal “Hail Satan?” waits a beat before adding the question mark. Are the members of the Satanic Temple for real? No … and yes. In the opening scenes, Lane follows its founders to a Halloween store to buy cheap robes they’ll wear to the Florida Capitol to rally in [...]

  • Göteborg: Ulaa Salim Discusses ‘Sons Of

    Göteborg: Ulaa Salim Discusses ‘Sons Of Denmark’

    Before heading to Göteborg to screen his thriller “Sons Of Denmark” in the Nordic competition, 32-year-old Danish director Ulaa Salim took time to talk to Variety about his provocative debut feature, which made a strong showing in Rotterdam’s Tiger competition. The film is set in 2025, and unfolds in a Denmark where an ultra-nationalist politician, [...]

  • Blythe Danner and John Lithgow appear

    Sundance Film Review: 'The Tomorrow Man'

    There’s a sly mood of imminent surprise to music-video director Noble Jones’ narrative feature debut “The Tomorrow Man.” John Lithgow and Blythe Danner play somewhat eccentric older small-town denizens drawn together, though each has a secret life that could be a deal-breaker. Once we suss what those secrets are, it becomes clear that this is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad