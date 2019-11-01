Madeline Brewer and Keean Johnson to Star in Hulu’s ‘The Ultimate Playlist of Noise’

“The Handmaid’s Tale” actress Madeline Brewer and Keean Johnston are set to star in the American High-produced “The Ultimate Playlist of Noise,” to which Hulu recently acquired the exclusive rights.

This is the seventh feature film from American High, a newly formed partnership between Jeremy Garelick and Mickey Liddell’s LD Entertainment. The film will be produced by Garelick, Liddell, Will Phelps, Ryan Bennett and Michael Schade and Pete Shilaimon.

Bennett Lasseter is directing with Mitchell Winkie penning the script.

The film follows an audio-obsessed high school senior, who after learning he must undergo brain surgery that will render him deaf, he decides to seize control of his fate by recording the Ultimate Playlist of Noise — a bucket list of all his favorite sounds. Topping the list is the sole demo tape of his late brother’s voice in New York. Once he sets out, he meets a wildly charming, struggling musician who is trying to escape to New York for her chance at a life-changing opportunity. Together they check off his list as they make their way across the country, until painful revelations force Marcus to face reality and his future without sound.

Best known for her role as Janine in Hulu’s hit series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Brewer was most recently seen STX’s “Hustlers” and is also about to shoot the next season of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” She was also up for the lead role in Shonda Rhimes’ upcoming Anna Delvey series but scheduling forced her to pass on the project.

Johnson has had a busy 2019 that has included Fox’s tentpole “Alita: Battle Angel” and the upcoming “Midway,” which bows on Veteran’s Day weekend. On the TV side, he had a major role on the HBO series “Euphoria.”

Brewer is repped by CAA and Inphenate and Johnson is repped by CAA and Management 360.