×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film News Roundup: Mac Miller Documentary in Development

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mac Miller
CREDIT: G L Askew

In today’s film news roundup, documentaries on Mac Miller and the U.S.’s great outdoors are under way, Paramount has promoted Kevin Tsu, Wavelength hires four and “The Muppet Movie” will come back for two days.

DOCUMENTARIES LAUNCHED

Filmmaker CJ Wallis has announced that his company Margrette Bird Pictures is beginning pre-production on a documentary chronicling the late rapper Mac Miller.

Miller died in September from a mix of fentanyl and cocaine, according to a toxicology report from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. His death was characterized as accidental. Miller had struggled with substance abuse in the past and often referred to the problems in his songs.

Wallis made the announcement on his Twitter account:

****

Destination-marketing organization Brand USA and Expedia are teaming with MacGillivray Freeman Films to produce giant-screen documentary “Into America’s Wild.”

The project will premiere in Washington D.C. in February 2020. It will follow John Herrington, the first Native American astronaut, and Alaskan pilot Ariel Tweto on a cross-country journey of scenic byways, ancient homelands and little known trails and will include Oregon’s coast, the ancient canyons of the Southwest, the wilds of Alaska and the Appalachian Trail.

Related

PARAMOUNT PROMOTION

Paramount Pictures has promoted Kevin Suh to president of themed entertainment and consumer products for the studio.

He reports to Andrew Gumpert, Paramount Pictures’ chief operating officer, and oversees Paramount’s Parks and Resorts division, Paramount Live Stage, and Paramount’s Consumer Products division, which controls licensing and development of products in all categories of merchandise, gaming, publishing and media.

Suh has been with Paramount Pictures since 2012. He was previously executive VP of themed entertainment and consumer products.

WAVELENGTH HIRES

Wavelength Productions has hired Serena Turner, Taylor Wildenhaus, Swathi Narahari, and Kamilah Hawa Badiane, making it a 90% women-helmed company.

Turner has joined Wavelength as the senior VP of development and production where she will find and develop new projects, collaborate with filmmakers during production and secure distribution. Wildenhaus is an associate producer who has worked on “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and will be responsible for assisting in every phase of production for all in-house projects.

Narahari is Wavelength’s executive assistant and has worked on “The Break with Michelle Wolf” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Badiane is Wavelength’s new assistant production office coordinator.

Wavelength titles include “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” “The Infiltrators,” “Where’s My Roy Cohn” and “Selah and the Spades.”

MUPPETS RETURNING

A 40th anniversary showing of “The Muppet Movie” has been set for July 25 and July 30 from Fathom Events, The Jim Henson Company and Universal Pictures.

“The Muppet Movie” will play in more than 700 movie theaters on July 25 at 7 p.m. and on July 30 at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day through Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network.

“The Muppet Movie,” directed by James Frawley, received an Academy Award nomination for “The Rainbow Connection,” the film’s theme song. It follows Kermit the Frog as he embarks on a cross-country trip to Hollywood.

Popular on Variety

  • Billy Porter

    How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

More Film

  • Laura Linney'Armistead Maupin's Tales of the

    'Ozark' Star Laura Linney Supports Georgia Boycott Over Abortion Ban

    Laura Linney has joined her “Ozark” co-star Jason Bateman in calling for a Hollywood boycott of Georgia over the state’s controversial abortion legislation. At the Netflix premiere of “Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City” on Monday in New York City, Linney said she would not work in the state if the so-called “heartbeat bill” goes [...]

  • Peter Chernin

    Peter Chernin Aiming to Raise $15 Million to Fight Anti-Abortion Laws

    Peter Chernin has followed through on his promise to battle against anti-abortion legislation in Georgia and several other states with a pitch to raise $15 million. Chernin made the plea in an email to top Hollywood executives that he sent recently as a followup to his May 15 announcement that Chernin Entertainment will keep its [...]

  • Mac Miller

    Film News Roundup: Mac Miller Documentary in Development

    In today’s film news roundup, documentaries on Mac Miller and the U.S.’s great outdoors are under way, Paramount has promoted Kevin Tsu, Wavelength hires four and “The Muppet Movie” will come back for two days. DOCUMENTARIES LAUNCHED Filmmaker CJ Wallis has announced that his company Margrette Bird Pictures is beginning pre-production on a documentary chronicling [...]

  • Rocketman

    'Rocketman' Music Producer Giles Martin on Making Elton John's Classics Blast Off Again

    Giles Martin is the man who made you re-meet the Beatles, through his “Love” mashups and “Sgt. Pepper” and White Album remixes. So it made sense that he would be handed another classic catalog — Elton John’s — but this time with the assignment to recreate or completely rethink the songs from scratch. “Rocketman” doesn’t [...]

  • Jeff Wadlow

    Magic 8 Ball Movie in Development at Blumhouse, Mattel

    It is certain that a “Magic 8 Ball” movie is in the works. In fact, you may rely on it. A movie centered on the fortune-telling toy, which dates back to the 1950s, is being developed by Mattel Films and Blumhouse Productions. “Fantasy Island” director Jeff Wadlow is attached to helm and will script with [...]

  • David Arnold

    Composer David Arnold: From 'Good Omens' to Another Bond Film?

    Could David Arnold return as composer to the James Bond series? It was the obvious question to pose while he was talking about Amazon’s new “Good Omens” miniseries, for which he has composed the elaborate score. “It’s a no-news situation,” Arnold told Variety about 007. “I’ve heard nothing. But my pencil is always sharpened for [...]

  • Season Three of THE HANDMAIDÕS TALE

    What's Coming to Hulu in June 2019

    If you’re not already, Hulu should get you in the summer mood with its June releases. Go to summer camp with the slasher flick “Friday the 13th” — and seven sequels. Listen to the breezy tune “Stuck in the Middle With You” from “Reservoir Dogs.” Compare thee to a summer’s day with “Shakespeare in Love” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad